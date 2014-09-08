Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 8, 2014 | 5:20pm IST

Editor's choice

Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Monday, September 08, 2014
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 24
Serena Williams bounces a ball as she serves to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Serena Williams bounces a ball as she serves to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Monday, September 08, 2014
Serena Williams bounces a ball as she serves to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
2 / 24
A Palestinian youth sleeps in his damaged house, with the ruins of neighboring houses visible through a destroyed portion of his wall, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth sleeps in his damaged house, with the ruins of neighboring houses visible through a destroyed portion of his wall, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, September 08, 2014
A Palestinian youth sleeps in his damaged house, with the ruins of neighboring houses visible through a destroyed portion of his wall, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 24
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 24
A youth struggles to drink a mouthful of homemade alcohol poured from the mouth of an idol of Sweaita Bhairab during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A youth struggles to drink a mouthful of homemade alcohol poured from the mouth of an idol of Sweaita Bhairab during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, September 08, 2014
A youth struggles to drink a mouthful of homemade alcohol poured from the mouth of an idol of Sweaita Bhairab during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
5 / 24
Family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, cry as they gather to pray Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing September 8, 2014, on the six-month anniversary of the disappearance of the plane. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, cry as they gather to pray Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing September 8, 2014, on the six-month anniversary of the disappearance of the plane. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, September 08, 2014
Family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, cry as they gather to pray Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing September 8, 2014, on the six-month anniversary of the disappearance of the plane. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 24
Shi'ite Houthis help a fellow protester suffering from tear gas inhalation during clashes with riot police along the main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Shi'ite Houthis help a fellow protester suffering from tear gas inhalation during clashes with riot police along the main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, September 08, 2014
Shi'ite Houthis help a fellow protester suffering from tear gas inhalation during clashes with riot police along the main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
7 / 24
German Oliver Struempfl competes to set a new world record in carrying one liter beer mugs over a distance of 40 m in Abensberg September 7, 2014. Struempfl carried 27 mugs over 40 meters to set a new record for the Guinness book of records. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

German Oliver Struempfl competes to set a new world record in carrying one liter beer mugs over a distance of 40 m in Abensberg September 7, 2014. Struempfl carried 27 mugs over 40 meters to set a new record for the Guinness book of records....more

Monday, September 08, 2014
German Oliver Struempfl competes to set a new world record in carrying one liter beer mugs over a distance of 40 m in Abensberg September 7, 2014. Struempfl carried 27 mugs over 40 meters to set a new record for the Guinness book of records. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
8 / 24
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride parade in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride parade in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Monday, September 08, 2014
A reveller takes part in the Gay Pride parade in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Close
9 / 24
A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest marking the 1973 military coup in Santiago, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest marking the 1973 military coup in Santiago, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, September 08, 2014
A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest marking the 1973 military coup in Santiago, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
10 / 24
Palestinians hurl stones during clashes with Israeli police in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi Joz September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians hurl stones during clashes with Israeli police in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi Joz September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, September 08, 2014
Palestinians hurl stones during clashes with Israeli police in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi Joz September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 24
A devotee cries as others prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A devotee cries as others prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Monday, September 08, 2014
A devotee cries as others prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
12 / 24
Children play in the murky waters of an open drainage being repaired by workers in Manila September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Children play in the murky waters of an open drainage being repaired by workers in Manila September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Monday, September 08, 2014
Children play in the murky waters of an open drainage being repaired by workers in Manila September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 24
Ali Badran, a 14-year-old Syrian, uses a walkie-talkie at an observation post to locate the positions of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and monitor their movements in Jabal al-Zawiya in the Idlib countryside September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Ali Badran, a 14-year-old Syrian, uses a walkie-talkie at an observation post to locate the positions of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and monitor their movements in Jabal al-Zawiya in the Idlib countryside September 7, 2014. ...more

Monday, September 08, 2014
Ali Badran, a 14-year-old Syrian, uses a walkie-talkie at an observation post to locate the positions of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and monitor their movements in Jabal al-Zawiya in the Idlib countryside September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
14 / 24
A man holds up a French flag during a demonstration supporting a contract to deliver the Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok warship to Russia (seen in the background), at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 7, 2014. The banner reads, "Hollande wants to kill Saint-Nazaire, we said No". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A man holds up a French flag during a demonstration supporting a contract to deliver the Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok warship to Russia (seen in the background), at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire,...more

Monday, September 08, 2014
A man holds up a French flag during a demonstration supporting a contract to deliver the Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok warship to Russia (seen in the background), at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 7, 2014. The banner reads, "Hollande wants to kill Saint-Nazaire, we said No". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
15 / 24
A devotee dries her sari after taking a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna after taking part in an immersion of an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A devotee dries her sari after taking a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna after taking part in an immersion of an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Monday, September 08, 2014
A devotee dries her sari after taking a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna after taking part in an immersion of an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
16 / 24
Soldiers from the Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" check vehicles at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Soldiers from the Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" check vehicles at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, September 08, 2014
Soldiers from the Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" check vehicles at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
17 / 24
People stand on a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in Jammu September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

People stand on a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in Jammu September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Monday, September 08, 2014
People stand on a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in Jammu September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
18 / 24
History enthusiasts participate in a parade, as part of activities commemorating the 100th anniversary of the First Battle of the Marne, at the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

History enthusiasts participate in a parade, as part of activities commemorating the 100th anniversary of the First Battle of the Marne, at the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 08, 2014
History enthusiasts participate in a parade, as part of activities commemorating the 100th anniversary of the First Battle of the Marne, at the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 24
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. ...more

Monday, September 08, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
20 / 24
Radical Muslim cleric Abu Qatada speaks to the media after his hearing at the State Security Court in Amman September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Radical Muslim cleric Abu Qatada speaks to the media after his hearing at the State Security Court in Amman September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, September 08, 2014
Radical Muslim cleric Abu Qatada speaks to the media after his hearing at the State Security Court in Amman September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
21 / 24
Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party leader, gestures as she attends the Front National party's weekend summer university youth meeting with her father Jean Marie Le Pen and Frejus Mayor David Rachline in Frejus September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party leader, gestures as she attends the Front National party's weekend summer university youth meeting with her father Jean Marie Le Pen and Frejus Mayor David Rachline in Frejus September 7, 2014....more

Monday, September 08, 2014
Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party leader, gestures as she attends the Front National party's weekend summer university youth meeting with her father Jean Marie Le Pen and Frejus Mayor David Rachline in Frejus September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
22 / 24
Former French trader Jerome Kerviel and his lawyer David Koubbi leave the Fleury-Merogis prison near Paris September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Former French trader Jerome Kerviel and his lawyer David Koubbi leave the Fleury-Merogis prison near Paris September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Monday, September 08, 2014
Former French trader Jerome Kerviel and his lawyer David Koubbi leave the Fleury-Merogis prison near Paris September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
23 / 24
Serena Williams embraces her trophy after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams embraces her trophy after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, September 08, 2014
Serena Williams embraces her trophy after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Sep 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Sep 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Sep 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures