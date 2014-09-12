Editor's choice
Residents carry an injured man out from the debris at a site hit by what activists claim were at least five air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam...more
A "No" campaign poster is seen in a field after being vandalized by a "Yes" supporter on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Scotland September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force's helicopter shows a flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman places a flower in the inscribed names along the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A cow stands on Lag Bay beach, the island of Rum is seen in the background, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world,...more
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev looks out of the Russian Soyuz TMA-12M space capsule shortly after landing southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
A view shows a portion of the 2,977 flags laid out to signify the people who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, during a remembrance event on the campus of Cuyamaca College in El Cajon,...more
Test person Niklas Thiel sits inside a flight simulator with an electroencephalography cap measuring brain activity, at the Technische Universitaet Muenchen in Garching near Munich September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Men carry an injured young victim, after what activists claim was five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
The moon rises between the "Tribute in Light" illuminated next to One World Trade Center during events marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Pro-Ukrainian fighters wrestle during guerilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. The group said that it is preparing for possible guerrilla war in case of Russian invasion. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pigs are seen trapped in a partially submerged pig pen after heavy rainfall hit Youyang county of Chongqing municipality, China September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war, walks in front of a bus he is about to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Palestinian flag and a Hamas flag flutter atop the wreckage of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People visit the Van Gogh Alive exhibition in St. Petersburg, September 11, 2014. More than 3,000 images associated with the life and work of Van Gogh are on display during the exhibition. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Men who were arrested by Thai police for their suspected involvement in the bloody clashes in 2010 between the army and red-shirted protesters, sit during a news conference as police officers stand guard at the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police...more
A man holds a child that survived from under rubble, after what activists claim was five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Members of the Mehdi Army, loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, clash with Islamic State militants outside the city of Tikrit September 8, 2014. Picture taken September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian militant from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine ride in a vehicle as others are reflected in the window during a military show in Gaza City September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Fijian U.N. peacekeepers released by al-Qaeda-linked group Nusra Front in Syria on Thursday, gesture from inside a vehicle as they arrive in Israeli-held territory on the Golan heights September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ryan Reynolds greets fans as he arrives for "The Voices" gala during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
President Barack Obama uses a ratchet wrench as he helps build a playground while participating in a service project at the Inspired Teaching School, a high-performing public charter school in northeast Washington, DC, to commemorate the September...more
