The word "Yes" is scrawled on the sand as people look out over the bay at Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Shi'ite fighters from Mahde Army launch rockets during heavy fighting against Islamic state members at Bo Hassan village, near Tikrit in northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius (top, 2nd L) leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Students cling at a fence while they are detained at the Education Ministry building during its occupation in downtown Santiago, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Toronto councillor Doug Ford (C) prepares to sign his paperwork needed to run for mayor at City Hall in Toronto September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves a ball during his Davis Cup semi-final tennis match against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Palexpo in Geneva September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Serbia's Rasko Katic celebrates their impending victory over France during the last seconds of their Basketball World Cup semi-final game in Madrid September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A person dressed as an astronaut walks past a man stopping traffic on a pedestrian crossing outside the Sydney Exhibition Centre September 13, 2014 where the science-fiction convention called 'Oz Comic-Con' is currently being held. REUTERS/David...more
A Ukrainian soldier jumps to a tank near the eastern Ukrainian town of Pervomaysk September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Flood victims sit beside their belongings as they wait for help, along a road in Multan, Punjab province September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Britain's Prince Harry (L) jokes around with former England rugby captain Mike Tindall during the wheelchair rugby exhibition match at the Olympic Park in east London, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Olympique Lyon's Corentin Tolisso celebrates with team mates after scoring against Monaco during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a party rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Paul Hackett
United States President Barack Obama (L) is applauded by former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) at an AmeriCorps Pledge ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi (L), Hakan Calhanoglu and Heung Min Son (R) celebrate a goal against Werder Bremen during their Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A Palestinian flag and a Hamas flag (R) flutter atop the wreckage of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
E.Dams-Renault driver Nicolas Prost of France sits inside the car at the pit lane during a qualification session of the Formula E Championship race in Beijing September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war (POW), walks in front of a bus he is about to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy crashes during the first free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix at the Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as Judge Thokozile Masipa (unseen) delivers her verdict at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS
