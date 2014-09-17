Editor's choice
Free Syrian Army fighters rest inside a damaged room, during what activists said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Amiriya near the Artillery School in Aleppo, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Troops hold colored cards during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at the Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Anti-war protesters hold up signs as Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel takes his seat to testify at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the U.S. policy toward Iraq and Syria and the threat posed by the Islamic State on Capitol Hill in...more
Retired department store employee Alvan Melbourne, 83, poses in his kitchen in London September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Afghan policemen detain suspected Taliban members at the site of where militants carried out an attack on NATO supply trucks in the Torkham area near the Pakistani-Afghan border last night in Jalalabad Province, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Parwiz
A seagull flies past the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, one of two casinos owned by Trump Entertainment Resorts, in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 15, 2014. The spread of casino gambling through the northeastern United States, where New York,...more
Shi'ite fighters, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, take part in field training in the desert in the province of Najaf, September 16, 2014....more
A man carries out a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People pass some 'Yes' graffiti on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A motorcycle falls on the street as residents ride their vehicles against strong wind and heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Kalmaegi, in Haikou, Hainan province September 16, 2014. REUTERS
A Syrian refugee child eats inside his family's tent at an informal settlement in Deir al-Ahmar, Bekaa valley September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alia Haju
A jet drops retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A test version of NASA's Orion capsule floats in the rear of the USS Anchorage during a recovery drill off the coast of California September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cup cakes are displayed in the window of Cuckoo's bakery in Edinburgh, in Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Chaff is set off from a Knox-class frigate during the Han Kuang military exercise held about 10 nautical miles eastern of the port of Hualien, eastern Taiwan September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Military police fire rubber bullets at members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), during an eviction of an abandoned building occupied by the movement, in downtown Sao Paulo September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Taba Benedicto
A woman sharpens her knife using a stone while she cuts grass for her cattle on the outskirts of Kathmandu September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman walks past graffiti on a wall in the Williamsburg neighborhood of the borough of Brooklyn, in New York, September 16, 2014. The picture was taken through car window with raindrops. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Britain's former Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a campaign event in favour of the union in Clydebank, Scotland, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kimiko Date-Krumm of Japan returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their Pan Pacific Open women's singles tennis match in Tokyo September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband campaigns against Scottish independence in a shopping center in Edinburgh, Scotland, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko clasps hands with Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk after the ratification of a landmark association agreement with the European Union during a parliament session in Kiev, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn...more
A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
