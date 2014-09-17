A seagull flies past the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, one of two casinos owned by Trump Entertainment Resorts, in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 15, 2014. The spread of casino gambling through the northeastern United States, where New York,...more

A seagull flies past the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, one of two casinos owned by Trump Entertainment Resorts, in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 15, 2014. The spread of casino gambling through the northeastern United States, where New York, Pennsylvania and Maine also feature casinos, has taken a heavy toll on New Jersey's Atlantic City, which has seen four casinos close his year, most recently the Trump Plaza, which closed its doors early Tuesday morning. Picture taken September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

