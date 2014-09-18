Edition:
India
Thu Sep 18, 2014

Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Graffiti supporting the "Yes" campaign is painted on a road in North Uist in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man passes by a damaged vehicle on a street covered with mud due to heavy floods in Tekija village, Serbia September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

A test version of NASA's Orion capsule is towed towards the rear of the USS Anchorage during a recovery drill off the coast of California September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Singer Lady Gaga performs for the crowd upon her arrival at the Athens' Eleftherios Venizelos airport, Greece September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Secretary of State John Kerry testifies at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "U.S. Strategy to Defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant" on Capitol Hill in Washington September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest outside the venue of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A man runs through burning charcoal barefooted as he participates in a traditional ritual called "Lianhuo", or "fire walking", in Pan'an county, Zhejiang province, China September 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Baby Hamadryas baboons reach for milk bottles as a zookeeper feeds them at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Residents recover pieces of wood after high waves dragged their beach stalls into the sea in Coyuca de Benitez, on the outskirts of Acapulco, Mexico September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

Scottish Saltire flags fly from fence posts near Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A pro-Russian rebel checks his rifle inside the Vostok battalion base in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Residents receive medical help inside a field hospital after what activists said were two air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz and workers remove notes from the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Civil Defence members take part in an evacuation drill ahead of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Xavier Galiana

Catalunya's separatist supporters wave Catalan separatist flags supporting Scotland's independence during FC Barcelona's Champions League soccer match against Apoel Nicosia at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gestures to fans as he passes teammate Nico Rosberg of Germany during interviews after a publicity event to unveil watches that they co-designed in Singapore September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman commuter walks on a pathway next to a railway station in central Mumbai, India September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cuban hairdresser Tania Maldonado Mesa cries when talking about her daughter Jaima Pantoja Maldonado, who survived more than three weeks lost at sea while trying to reach Honduras in a makeshift boat, with the goal of continuing overland to the United States, during an interview with Reuters at her home in Manzanillo, Cuba September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Qatar's ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani gesture during a news conference after talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

President Barack Obama touches the spiked hair style of a child while visiting the Clarence Tinker elementary school children while at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Campaigners wave Scottish Saltires at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

