Editor's Choice
A man, injured from what activists say were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, reacts in a field hospital in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Ukrainian servicemen secure the area during an exchange of prisoners-of-war (POWs) near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck shoots at goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain smiles as he walks with his assistant in the rain after qualifying for pole position in the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar...more
Scarecrow dressed up on sticks to keep birds away from landing on oil ponds at the McKay River Suncor oil sands in-situ operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A displaced Somali woman carries a child and her belongings as she arrives at a temporary dwelling after fleeing famine in the Marka Lower Shebbele regions to the capital Mogadishu, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Lebanese Army soldiers carry parts of an Israeli drone in the Marjeyoun countryside, south Lebanon September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Karamallha Daher
Tattoos are seen on the back of the head of a supporter of the English Defence League (EDL) during a rally outside Downing Street in London September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A health worker prepares to remove a dead body infected with the Ebola virus, at a community in Monrovia, Liberia September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Supplies, including 100 tons of emergency medical aid, are seen before being loaded on to a 747 aircraft at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boy, injured from what activists say were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, rests in a field hospital in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Indonesia's Syamsul Hadi strikes the ball as Laos' Noum Souvannalith defends during their men's doubles sepak takraw match at Bucheon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Free Syrian Army fighters ride on a tank in Kaferzita, Hama countryside September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A displaced girl from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, worships at their main holy temple Lalish in Shikhan September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is pictured during a ceremony to be named a "United Nations Messenger of Peace" with a special focus on climate change at the United Nations headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York September 20, 2014. ...more
Residents of Israel's southern communities take part in a protest near the town of Sderot calling for a long term solution to the tunnel and rocket threat from Gaza, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A Kashmiri man rows a makeshift raft carrying a woman and a child through the flood waters in Srinagar September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
North Korea's Om Yun Chol competes in the men's 56kg clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Festival Garden during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A member (C) of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war (POWs), waves from inside a bus as he waits with others to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Medics tend to a man's injuries, which activists say were sustained from two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in a field hospital in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
