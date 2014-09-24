Editor's Choice
Residents inspect damaged buildings in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Petroleum byproducts lay spread out near the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A pregnant woman suspected of contracting Ebola is lifted by stretcher into an ambulance in Freetown, Sierra Leone September 19, 2014 in a handout photo provided by UNICEF. REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF
The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) launches a Tomahawk cruise missile, as seen from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), in the Arabian Gulf in this handout photograph taken and provided on September 23, 2014....more
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take up position near their camp in Gwar, northern Iraq September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Radical Muslim cleric Abu Qatada smiles as he sits and waits behind bars before his acquittal at the State Security Court in Amman, Jordan, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Actor and UN Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio speaks during the Climate Summit at United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Foam swirls in the harbor as firefighters douse a smouldering dock fire that burned about 150 feet of a wharf area at the Port of Los Angeles, California September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
European Ryder Cup player Martin Kaymer kicks his ball as he walks with teammates Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia along the seventh fairway during practice ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Russell...more
A young Syrian Kurdish refugee boy carries an infant after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
President Barack Obama speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2014. Obama is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
South Korea's Sa Jae-hyouk reacts to a successful lift of 171kg in the men's 85kg snatch weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Festival Garden during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, prepare to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to conduct...more
Boys inspect a vehicle which was damaged in what activists say was one of Tuesday's U.S. air strikes in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
The Virginia Creeper covering a 15th-century cottage housing the Tu Hwnt IOr Bont tearoom has turned to copper red as Autumn approaches, in Llanrwst, North Wales September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
An armed security guard stands in front of the Soyuz TMA-14M spacecraft, as it is transported to its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Rapper Wiz Khalifa smokes a marijuana cigarette at a special screening of "Jimi: All Is by My Side" at the ArcLight theatre in Los Angeles, California September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A pro-Russian rebel walks in front of a factory destroyed during recent shelling, in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bronze medallist Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan competes in the Men's 200m Breaststroke final at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
The sun sets above residential buildings on a hazy day in Beijing, China, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang
Kurdish Syrian refugees walk on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Spanish model is seen backstage during the CODE 41 Trending Day, a fashion show in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
The CuatroTorres residential building complex is demolished during a controlled implosion, in the city of Medellin, Colombia, September 23, 2014. Colombian authorities imploded the Medellin apartment building that partially collapsed almost a year...more
A policeman and the Tiananmen gate are seen reflected in a pool of water at Tiananmen Square during a rainy day in Beijing, China, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.