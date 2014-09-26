New York Yankees' shortstop Derek Jeter celebrates his game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning in his final at bat at Yankee Stadium in New York to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in their MLB American League Baseball Game September...more

New York Yankees' shortstop Derek Jeter celebrates his game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning in his final at bat at Yankee Stadium in New York to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in their MLB American League Baseball Game September 25, 2014. Jeter was playing in his last game at Yankee Stadium in his final season with the Yankees. REUTERS/Mike Segar

