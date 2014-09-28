Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Sep 28, 2014 | 12:35pm IST

Editor's Choice

U.S. actor George Clooney smiles as he arrives by taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

U.S. actor George Clooney smiles as he arrives by taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Sunday, September 28, 2014
U.S. actor George Clooney smiles as he arrives by taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
1 / 19
A protester is taken away by policewomen after storming into the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester is taken away by policewomen after storming into the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Sunday, September 28, 2014
A protester is taken away by policewomen after storming into the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
2 / 19
Malakai Fekitoa (C) of New Zealand's All Blacks is tackled by Argentina's Juan Imhoff (C, back) and Nicolas Sanchez (L, bottom) during their Rugby Championship match in La Plata, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Malakai Fekitoa (C) of New Zealand's All Blacks is tackled by Argentina's Juan Imhoff (C, back) and Nicolas Sanchez (L, bottom) during their Rugby Championship match in La Plata, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Sunday, September 28, 2014
Malakai Fekitoa (C) of New Zealand's All Blacks is tackled by Argentina's Juan Imhoff (C, back) and Nicolas Sanchez (L, bottom) during their Rugby Championship match in La Plata, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
3 / 19
A boy holds up a secured Kalashnikov assault rifle while interacting with Ukrainian solders in Soledar, eastern Ukraine September 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A boy holds up a secured Kalashnikov assault rifle while interacting with Ukrainian solders in Soledar, eastern Ukraine September 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Sunday, September 28, 2014
A boy holds up a secured Kalashnikov assault rifle while interacting with Ukrainian solders in Soledar, eastern Ukraine September 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
4 / 19
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, September 28, 2014
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
5 / 19
Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic celebrates his goal against Granada FC with teammate Lionel Messi during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic celebrates his goal against Granada FC with teammate Lionel Messi during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Sunday, September 28, 2014
Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic celebrates his goal against Granada FC with teammate Lionel Messi during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Close
6 / 19
Sierra DeJong, who is pregnant, holds cotton candy as she poses at "Ford Fest", a party held by the family of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford where the public is invited, in Toronto September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sierra DeJong, who is pregnant, holds cotton candy as she poses at "Ford Fest", a party held by the family of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford where the public is invited, in Toronto September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sunday, September 28, 2014
Sierra DeJong, who is pregnant, holds cotton candy as she poses at "Ford Fest", a party held by the family of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford where the public is invited, in Toronto September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 19
Liverpool's Balotelli (L) jumps as Everton's goalkeeper Tim Howard catches the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Liverpool's Balotelli (L) jumps as Everton's goalkeeper Tim Howard catches the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Sunday, September 28, 2014
Liverpool's Balotelli (L) jumps as Everton's goalkeeper Tim Howard catches the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
8 / 19
Burlesque dancer Tara La Luna prepares backstage to perform in the bar 'Principal' at the Kreuzberg district, in Berlin September 27, 2014. 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal

Burlesque dancer Tara La Luna prepares backstage to perform in the bar 'Principal' at the Kreuzberg district, in Berlin September 27, 2014. 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal

Sunday, September 28, 2014
Burlesque dancer Tara La Luna prepares backstage to perform in the bar 'Principal' at the Kreuzberg district, in Berlin September 27, 2014. 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
9 / 19
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) celebrates with his teammate Rafael Da Silva after scoring a goal against West Ham United during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) celebrates with his teammate Rafael Da Silva after scoring a goal against West Ham United during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 27, 2014. ...more

Sunday, September 28, 2014
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) celebrates with his teammate Rafael Da Silva after scoring a goal against West Ham United during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
10 / 19
Syrian Kurdish refugees wait after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurdish refugees wait after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunday, September 28, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees wait after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
11 / 19
U.S. Ryder Cup player Rickie Fowler watches his shot out of the rough on the eighth hole during his foursomes 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

U.S. Ryder Cup player Rickie Fowler watches his shot out of the rough on the eighth hole during his foursomes 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Sunday, September 28, 2014
U.S. Ryder Cup player Rickie Fowler watches his shot out of the rough on the eighth hole during his foursomes 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
12 / 19
Catalonia's President Artur Mas signs a decree calling for an independence referendum at Palau de la Generalitat (Government Palace) in Barcelona September 27, 2014.REUTERS

Catalonia's President Artur Mas signs a decree calling for an independence referendum at Palau de la Generalitat (Government Palace) in Barcelona September 27, 2014.REUTERS

Sunday, September 28, 2014
Catalonia's President Artur Mas signs a decree calling for an independence referendum at Palau de la Generalitat (Government Palace) in Barcelona September 27, 2014.REUTERS
Close
13 / 19
Indonesia's Greysia Polii (L) and Nitya Krishinda Maheswari (R) react after winning their women's doubles gold medal badminton match against Japan at Gyeyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Indonesia's Greysia Polii (L) and Nitya Krishinda Maheswari (R) react after winning their women's doubles gold medal badminton match against Japan at Gyeyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sunday, September 28, 2014
Indonesia's Greysia Polii (L) and Nitya Krishinda Maheswari (R) react after winning their women's doubles gold medal badminton match against Japan at Gyeyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
14 / 19
Pro-democracy students scuffle with riot police after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead of the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy students scuffle with riot police after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead of the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27,...more

Sunday, September 28, 2014
Pro-democracy students scuffle with riot police after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead of the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 19
Taiwan's first base runner Chen Pin Chieh (L) is forced out by Japan's shortstop Toshihiko Kuramoto on the second base at the first inning during the semi-final baseball match at the Munhak Baseball Stadium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Taiwan's first base runner Chen Pin Chieh (L) is forced out by Japan's shortstop Toshihiko Kuramoto on the second base at the first inning during the semi-final baseball match at the Munhak Baseball Stadium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon...more

Sunday, September 28, 2014
Taiwan's first base runner Chen Pin Chieh (L) is forced out by Japan's shortstop Toshihiko Kuramoto on the second base at the first inning during the semi-final baseball match at the Munhak Baseball Stadium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
16 / 19
West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce (R) reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce (R) reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunday, September 28, 2014
West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce (R) reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
17 / 19
South Africa's Willie le Roux is challenged by Australia's Tevita Kuridrani during their Rugby Championship match in Cape Town, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's Willie le Roux is challenged by Australia's Tevita Kuridrani during their Rugby Championship match in Cape Town, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Sunday, September 28, 2014
South Africa's Willie le Roux is challenged by Australia's Tevita Kuridrani during their Rugby Championship match in Cape Town, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
18 / 19
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak lies on a stretcher while being transported ahead of his trial in Cairo September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak lies on a stretcher while being transported ahead of his trial in Cairo September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Sunday, September 28, 2014
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak lies on a stretcher while being transported ahead of his trial in Cairo September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Sep 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Sep 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Sep 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from India this week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast