Editor's Choice
A protester (C) raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. ...more
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and firefighters conduct rescue operations at mountain lodges, covered with volcanic ash as volcanic smoke rises near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures September 28, 2014, in...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while speaking at Madison Square Garden in New York, during a visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war (POWs), sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A gate at a mental hospital that was destroyed during heavy fighting between Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels in June is pictured in the village of Semyonovka, near the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, September 28, 2014. The words on the...more
Participants are covered in paint as they take part in a Color Run event in east London September 28, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Japan's Saori Yoshida (blue) fights Mongolia's Byambatseren Sundev during her women's 55kg freestyle gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Syrian Kurds wait near Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police officers sleep as protesters (not pictured) block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Francesca Schiavone of Italy returns a volley from between her legs during her women's singles match against Samantha Stosur of Australia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Workers clear broken glass from windows at a group of companies belonging to business tycoon Tawfeek Abdo Al-Raheem, which was damaged by fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces, in Sanaa September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed...more
Turkish soldiers stand guard near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Team Europe golfers pour champagne over captain Paul McGinley as they celebrate retaining the Ryder Cup, during the closing ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A supporter holds up U.S. and Indian national flags as he assembles with a large crowd of people in Times Square to watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo...more
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard on a road during a prisoners-of-war (POWs) exchange, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
A selection of our best images.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.