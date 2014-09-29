A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014. A sinkhole about eight meters wide and deep opened up on the road between Nikolayev and Yevpatoria highway; killing six people tavelling in a car which...more

A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014. A sinkhole about eight meters wide and deep opened up on the road between Nikolayev and Yevpatoria highway; killing six people tavelling in a car which fell into the pit, according to local media. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

