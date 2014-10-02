Editor's choice
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A protester carries a metal fence as he tries to block an avenue outside the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying in Hong Kong October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman visits a pandal, a temporary platform, with art installation titled "Mars Mission" as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A burial team wearing protective clothing, prepare to enter the home a person suspected of having died of the Ebola virus, in Freetown, Sierra Leone September 28, 2014. REUTERS
Mohammad Osman, a 100-year old Syrian Kurdish refugee man, waits for transportation after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Abandoned oil pumps, part of the French Oil Museum collection, are seen near a rusted truck in a storage area of the museum in Merkwiller-Pechelbronn, May 7, 2014. Alsace, the cradle of the French oil exploration industry in the mid-18th century, is...more
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapons as they walk in Aleppo's historic citadel October 1, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A paramilitary policeman unfurls a Chinese national flag during a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Hefei, Anhui province, China October 1, 2014. REUTERS
Portraits of victims from the Bay of Pigs invasion and other military events are propped up during a march "For the Five and Against the Terrorism" in Havana, Cuba September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chief executive of Afghanistan, shake hands during a ceremony in which Ghani introduced Abdullah in his newly created role in the national unity government, in Kabul October 1, 2014. REUTERS
A woman walks aided by a cane on International Day of Older Persons in Tomares, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
U.S. Secret Service agents step off a Marine helicopter before U.S. President Barack Obama departs Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington for Chicago, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
People hold candles and umbrellas during a demonstration in support of the pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong, in Boston, Massachusetts October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brazil's President and Workers' Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff reacts near a reflection of members of the media during a news conference at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A fisherman casts his fishing net into the waters of Vembanad Lake on the outskirts of southern Indian city of Kochi October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A Syrian Kurdish refugee girl holds up her three-month-old brother Ciwan for a photograph as she waits for transportation with her family after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 1, 2014. ...more
President Barack Obama meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy plays on an empty road in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Japan's Fuka Tatsumi dives during a practice session before the Women's 10m Platform diving final at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
An attendee tries an Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR headset during the French telecom Orange annual company's innovations show in Paris October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Japan's Kiyou Shimizu competes against Vietnam's Nguyen Hoang Ngan in the women's kata final of the karate competition at Gyeyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Kashmiri Muslim woman touches a pendulum tied to the gate of the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Iran's Ehsan Rouzbahani fights with Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov in their men's light heavy semi-final boxing match at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Demonstrators hold umbrellas in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy marches, at Times Square in New York October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
