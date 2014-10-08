Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 8, 2014 | 5:30pm IST

Editor's choice

A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Close
1 / 24
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) instructor Michael Jhung (R) gives guidance in decontamination protocol to health care workers in preparation for the response to the current Ebola outbreak, during a CDC safety training course in Anniston, Alabama, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) instructor Michael Jhung (R) gives guidance in decontamination protocol to health care workers in preparation for the response to the current Ebola outbreak, during a CDC safety training course in...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) instructor Michael Jhung (R) gives guidance in decontamination protocol to health care workers in preparation for the response to the current Ebola outbreak, during a CDC safety training course in Anniston, Alabama, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
2 / 24
A masked man speaking in what is believed to be a North American accent in a video that Islamic State militants released in September 2014 is pictured in this still frame from video obtained by Reuters October 7, 2014. The FBI said it was seeking information on the man's identity, and issued an appeal for help in identifying individuals heading overseas to join militants in combat. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

A masked man speaking in what is believed to be a North American accent in a video that Islamic State militants released in September 2014 is pictured in this still frame from video obtained by Reuters October 7, 2014. The FBI said it was seeking...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A masked man speaking in what is believed to be a North American accent in a video that Islamic State militants released in September 2014 is pictured in this still frame from video obtained by Reuters October 7, 2014. The FBI said it was seeking information on the man's identity, and issued an appeal for help in identifying individuals heading overseas to join militants in combat. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 24
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bekas

Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bekas

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bekas
Close
4 / 24
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna, eastern Libya October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna, eastern Libya October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna, eastern Libya October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 24
Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Close
6 / 24
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura (L) laughs as he waits to speak at a news conference after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, with 2000 Nobel Prize for Physics winner Herbert Kroemer (R), at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. An American and two Japanese scientists won the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for inventing a new energy-efficient and environment-friendly light source, leading to the creation of modern LED light bulbs. Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano of Japan and Nakamura won the prize for developing the blue light-emitting diode (LED) -- the missing piece that now allows manufacturers to produce white-light lamps. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura (L) laughs as he waits to speak at a news conference after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, with 2000 Nobel Prize for Physics winner Herbert Kroemer (R), at the University of California Santa Barbara...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura (L) laughs as he waits to speak at a news conference after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, with 2000 Nobel Prize for Physics winner Herbert Kroemer (R), at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. An American and two Japanese scientists won the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for inventing a new energy-efficient and environment-friendly light source, leading to the creation of modern LED light bulbs. Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano of Japan and Nakamura won the prize for developing the blue light-emitting diode (LED) -- the missing piece that now allows manufacturers to produce white-light lamps. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 24
Nowai Korkoyah, the mother of Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil, attends a news conference with Reverend Jesse Jackson (R) in Dallas, Texas October 7, 2014. At left is Duncan's nephew Josephus Weeks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Nowai Korkoyah, the mother of Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil, attends a news conference with Reverend Jesse Jackson (R) in Dallas, Texas October 7, 2014. At left is Duncan's nephew Josephus Weeks. REUTERS/Jim...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Nowai Korkoyah, the mother of Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil, attends a news conference with Reverend Jesse Jackson (R) in Dallas, Texas October 7, 2014. At left is Duncan's nephew Josephus Weeks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 24
A commercial airliner crosses the path of a rising full moon as it comes in to land at Lindberg Field in San Diego, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A commercial airliner crosses the path of a rising full moon as it comes in to land at Lindberg Field in San Diego, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A commercial airliner crosses the path of a rising full moon as it comes in to land at Lindberg Field in San Diego, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 24
A Shi'ite Houthi rebel in police uniform looks down as he stands guard on a wall in downtown Sanaa, Yemen October 8, 2014. The stick on the rebel's weapon reads, "Allah is the greatest. Death to America, death to Israel, a curse on the Jews, victory to Islam". REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A Shi'ite Houthi rebel in police uniform looks down as he stands guard on a wall in downtown Sanaa, Yemen October 8, 2014. The stick on the rebel's weapon reads, "Allah is the greatest. Death to America, death to Israel, a curse on the Jews, victory...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Shi'ite Houthi rebel in police uniform looks down as he stands guard on a wall in downtown Sanaa, Yemen October 8, 2014. The stick on the rebel's weapon reads, "Allah is the greatest. Death to America, death to Israel, a curse on the Jews, victory to Islam". REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
10 / 24
A Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldier (L) checks toxic gas levels as others conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, central Japan, in this handout photograph taken October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout

A Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldier (L) checks toxic gas levels as others conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, central Japan, in this handout photograph taken October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldier (L) checks toxic gas levels as others conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, central Japan, in this handout photograph taken October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout
Close
11 / 24
Sweatshirts bearing an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin wearing sunglasses are displayed on a rack at GUM department store in central Moscow, October 7, 2014. Putin marked his 62nd birthday on Tuesday. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sweatshirts bearing an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin wearing sunglasses are displayed on a rack at GUM department store in central Moscow, October 7, 2014. Putin marked his 62nd birthday on Tuesday. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Sweatshirts bearing an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin wearing sunglasses are displayed on a rack at GUM department store in central Moscow, October 7, 2014. Putin marked his 62nd birthday on Tuesday. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
12 / 24
Protesters run from a water cannon used by riot police to disperse them in Istanbul, during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with the people of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Protesters run from a water cannon used by riot police to disperse them in Istanbul, during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with the people of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Protesters run from a water cannon used by riot police to disperse them in Istanbul, during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with the people of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
13 / 24
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is displayed on a damaged structure at the entrance of al-Dukhaneya neighborhood near Damascus, as civilians carry their belongings recovered from their homes after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad regained control of the area from rebel fighters October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is displayed on a damaged structure at the entrance of al-Dukhaneya neighborhood near Damascus, as civilians carry their belongings recovered from their homes after soldiers loyal to Syria's President...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is displayed on a damaged structure at the entrance of al-Dukhaneya neighborhood near Damascus, as civilians carry their belongings recovered from their homes after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad regained control of the area from rebel fighters October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
14 / 24
A woman potter carries earthen pots through traditional pottery kilns in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A woman potter carries earthen pots through traditional pottery kilns in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A woman potter carries earthen pots through traditional pottery kilns in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
15 / 24
An ambulance carrying a Spanish nurse infected with Ebola arrives at the Carlos III Hospital in Madrid early October 7, 2014 in this still image from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV

An ambulance carrying a Spanish nurse infected with Ebola arrives at the Carlos III Hospital in Madrid early October 7, 2014 in this still image from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An ambulance carrying a Spanish nurse infected with Ebola arrives at the Carlos III Hospital in Madrid early October 7, 2014 in this still image from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
16 / 24
A woman smokes next to blood-stained stretchers placed to dry in the sun at the hospital in Schastya, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk October 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A woman smokes next to blood-stained stretchers placed to dry in the sun at the hospital in Schastya, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk October 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A woman smokes next to blood-stained stretchers placed to dry in the sun at the hospital in Schastya, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk October 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
17 / 24
An Islamic State fighter walks near a black flag belonging to the Islamic State as a Turkish army vehicle takes position near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

An Islamic State fighter walks near a black flag belonging to the Islamic State as a Turkish army vehicle takes position near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An Islamic State fighter walks near a black flag belonging to the Islamic State as a Turkish army vehicle takes position near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
18 / 24
Students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos hold pictures of missing students outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, in Guerrero, October 7, 2014. The students went missing after they clashed with police in Iguala in Guerrero on Sept. 26. A mass grave was found near the town over the weekend, full of charred human remains. Guerrero's attorney general, Inaky Blanco, said that 28 bodies have been found at the site so far, and it is "probable" that some of the missing 43 students are among the remains found in the graves. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos hold pictures of missing students outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, in Guerrero, October 7, 2014. The students went missing after they clashed with police in...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos hold pictures of missing students outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, in Guerrero, October 7, 2014. The students went missing after they clashed with police in Iguala in Guerrero on Sept. 26. A mass grave was found near the town over the weekend, full of charred human remains. Guerrero's attorney general, Inaky Blanco, said that 28 bodies have been found at the site so far, and it is "probable" that some of the missing 43 students are among the remains found in the graves. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
19 / 24
A man dressed as comic book hero Batman waves at patient Mariana, 2, and her mother at Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo October 7, 2014. Costumed men cleaned the glass facade of the children's hospital, and met with patients. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man dressed as comic book hero Batman waves at patient Mariana, 2, and her mother at Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo October 7, 2014. Costumed men cleaned the glass facade of the children's hospital, and met with patients. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A man dressed as comic book hero Batman waves at patient Mariana, 2, and her mother at Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo October 7, 2014. Costumed men cleaned the glass facade of the children's hospital, and met with patients. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
20 / 24
A visitor poses for a photograph at the Museum of Optical Illusions in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. The museum offers visitors a chance to become involved in their 3D installations, according to local media. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A visitor poses for a photograph at the Museum of Optical Illusions in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. The museum offers visitors a chance to become involved in their 3D installations, according to local media. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A visitor poses for a photograph at the Museum of Optical Illusions in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. The museum offers visitors a chance to become involved in their 3D installations, according to local media. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
21 / 24
A farmer harvests rice at a paddy field in Dong Tri village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

A farmer harvests rice at a paddy field in Dong Tri village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A farmer harvests rice at a paddy field in Dong Tri village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Close
22 / 24
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
23 / 24
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu, Indian-Administered Kashmir October 7, 2014. Thousands of Indians fled their homes in the disputed Kashmir region as Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire again, a day after the highest civilian death toll in a single day in more than a decade. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu, Indian-Administered Kashmir October 7, 2014. Thousands of Indians fled their homes in the disputed Kashmir region as Indian and Pakistani troops...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu, Indian-Administered Kashmir October 7, 2014. Thousands of Indians fled their homes in the disputed Kashmir region as Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire again, a day after the highest civilian death toll in a single day in more than a decade. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice

Editors Choice

A selection of our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Oct 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Oct 2014
7 Oct 2014

7 Oct 2014

A selection of our best pictures.

07 Oct 2014
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures