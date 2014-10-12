Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Oct 12, 2014 | 10:35am IST

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

MORE IN PICTURES

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Jaitley in Japan

Jaitley in Japan

Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures