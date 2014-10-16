Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 17, 2014

A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign reading "Stop the Flights" as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic (2nd R) attend a military parade to mark 70 years since the city's liberation by the Red Army in Belgrade October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Shi'ite Houthi protester sits at the main anti-government protest camp of the Shi'ite Houthi movement on a road leading to the Sanaa Airport in Sanaa October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A Bedouin woman works in the kitchen of her home in the 'unrecognised' village of Um Al-Hiram in southern Israel's Negev desert, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Students sit on the ground after being cordoned off by police and barrier tape following an Ebola scare at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California October 16, 2014. Officials kept students from leaving a section of the school after one of them reported her sister became sick after returning from a trip. The school later released a statement saying the student's family had travelled to the Midwest, and that a nurse had examined the student and found no symptoms resembling Ebola. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A security officer observes during a military parade to mark 70 years since the city's liberation by the Red Army in Belgrade October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Texas nurse Amber Vinson (L) steps from an ambulance at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jerry Jordan

A woman reacts at the site of Tuesday's car bomb attack, at the entrance to the neighborhood of Kadhimiya in Baghdad, Iraq, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Christian pilgrims from Brazil embrace after they are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A demonstrator is seen behind a banner depicting faces of the missing students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, during a protest outside the building of the office of Mexico's Attorney General in Mexico City October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

North Korean defector Lee Min-bok poses for photographs with leaflets condemning North Korean dictatorship during an interview with Reuters at his home in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone in South Korea, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Police use pepper spray as they clash with pro-democracy protesters at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, China, early October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Spanish Civil Guard pulls an African migrant from a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand underneath, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

A trader watches the screen at his terminal on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A member of Team Hype jumps to shoot during a performance at the NBA Global Games basketball match between Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets in Beijing, China, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A dancer from the Deep Roots Dance Company performs during a training session in an old theatre in downtown Havana, Cuba, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Lydia Nantale poses outside her house in Katanga slum, one of the biggest slums in Uganda's capital Kampala October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

A demonstrator holds pictures of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College "Raul Isidro Burgos", during a protest outside the Mexican Consulate in Guatemala City October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Barry Steenkamp, father of Reeva Steenkamp, is consoled by his wife June Steenkamp during the sentencing hearing of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 15, 2014. REUTERS

Diana Turyanabo displays some of the medals she has won, at her Katanga slums home in Uganda's capital Kampala October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Models wait backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

U.S. Ambassador to Liberia Deborah Malac (in red) arrives at a village with the U.S. and Liberian military near Tubmanburg, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protestor during clashes at a protest by Palestinians against Jewish visitors to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A herd of elephants confronts a hippopotamus at a watering hole in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A police officer yells at protesters to move away from the road as they try to block an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, China, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tom Frieden listens via video conference as President Barack Obama holds a meeting with cabinet agencies coordinating the government's Ebola response in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman pulls her shopping trolley as she walks past a building that was damaged by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A pro-democracy protester cries as he holds a placard with photos of Ken Tsang Kin-chiu, a hospitalized protester, during a rally in front of the police headquarters of Wan Chai district in Hong Kong, China, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

