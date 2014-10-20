Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, cousin of Libya's former president Muammar Gaddafi, shows the bullet holes in his bedroom door during an interview with Reuters at his apartment in Cairo, October 9, 2014. Gaddaf, a cousin and former aide of Muammar Gaddafi, said...more

Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, cousin of Libya's former president Muammar Gaddafi, shows the bullet holes in his bedroom door during an interview with Reuters at his apartment in Cairo, October 9, 2014. Gaddaf, a cousin and former aide of Muammar Gaddafi, said he wants to take part in proposed talks aimed at bringing together Libya's warring parties, in a rare bid by a member of the ex-ruler's inner-circle to regain influence. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close