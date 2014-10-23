Editor's Choice
Police officers take cover near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. A Canadian soldier was shot at the Canadian War Memorial and a shooter was seen running towards the nearby parliament buildings, where more...more
Armed RCMP officers guard the front of Langevin Block on Parliament Hilll following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22,...more
Women walk past the house of Ali Bedair, a leader of the Sunni Muslim Islah party, bombed by Shi'ite Houthi rebels, in Yareem town of Yemen's central province of Ibb October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Border Security Force soldier lights sparklers on the eve of Diwali, near the border with Bangladesh on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Protesters march to LAPD headquarters during the National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality in Los Angeles October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The moon illuminates the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, near the world's second highest mountain the K2 (8,000 meters) in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, which also acts as a border line near the West Bank city of Jericho October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Passers-by look at remains of munitions, which locals said was used by Ukrainian government forces and placed for display along a road, near the town of Makievka, eastern Ukraine, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A fighter from armed group Operation Dawn fires a mortar during clashes with rival group the Zintan brigade, on the outskirts of the city of Kklh, southwest of Tripoli, Libya October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
African migrants sit atop a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers in riot gear stand nearby, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus...more
Kurdish refugee children from the Syrian town of Kobani play on improvised swings in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey. October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A police dog licks its face after receiving food during the dog festival, as part of celebrations of Tihar at Nepal Police Academy in Kathmandu October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Muhammed Ariful Islam, 22, a Dhaka painter who was held captive on a ship before being abandoned on a remote island, cries at a government shelter in Takua Pa district of Phang Nga, Thailand, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-democracy protesters watch formal talks between student protest leaders and government officials on a video screen near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius enters a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern...more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in a State Carriage for the carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, as part of the ceremonial welcome ceremony for Singapore's President Tony Tan at the start of a state visit at Horse Guards...more
Turkish Kurdish women mourn during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The wreckage of what is believed to be Christophe de Margerie's Dassault Falcon jet is seen at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk rides on an armored personnel carrier (APC) during a visit to the International Center of Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, west of Lviv, Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Bayern Munich's supporters cheer during their Champions League soccer match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A child gestures to the camera as he is pushed around by a relative in his toy car in the shanty town settlement of 'El Gallinero' in the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People stand around "Umbrellas", the sculpture by Giorgos Zogolopoulos, as it is illuminated in pink light to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Thessaloniki in northern Greece October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Vladimir Shramko, 48, looks through a hole at his neighbor's car inside a garage, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People are buffeted by gale force winds as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits the United Kingdom, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Palestinian boy looks at statues that are made of fiberglass and covered with clay by Palestinian artist Eyad Sabbah, which are depictions for the Palestinians who fled their houses from Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between...more
A Turkish Kurdish woman sports a wrist band with the Kurdish colours as she gestures with others at the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa...more
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is seen in a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman picks marigold flowers in the fields before sending them to the market to be made into garlands which will be offered during prayers for the Tihar festival, also known as Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Residents block a road as they protest the killings of two locals earlier in the morning, claiming the crimes were committed by members of the United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC) and the Congolese army,...more
A woman with a parasol sits overlooking the Mediterranean Sea near a beach in Jaffa just south of Tel Aviv October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.