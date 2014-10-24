Editor's choice
Lauren Pallody and Bassam Kubba practice "Acro-yoga", a mixture of yoga and acrobatics on a subway platform at 42nd Street beneath Grand Central station in New York city, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal for the new grand show "THE WYLD" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal
Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers is applauded in the House of Commons in Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more
Bernard Wright and his daughter Abigail look up to view a partial solar eclipse outside the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center in San Diego, California October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A competitor shows her tattoos at the MBK Tattoo Contest in a shopping mall in Bangkok October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Palazon
Children, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for work, stand outside their school at a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
The Conservative Party caucus room is shown shortly after shooting began on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/MP Nina Grewal
An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22,...more
A whale sculpture by Michael Greve titled 'Breaching' is shown as part of the "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibition near Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, on its opening day October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in the Waterloo district of Freetown, Sierra Leone, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Josephus Olu-Mamma
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, which also acts as a border line near the West Bank city of Jericho, Israel, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Afghan National Army officer takes part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabul, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Israeli policemen inspect a car wreck in Jerusalem October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife, Laureen Harper, lay flowers at the Canadian War Memorial in downtown Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Tun Tun Htike, father of Win Zaw Htun, one of two Myanmar workers accused of killing British tourists holds a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as his wife May Thein cries in front of reporters after arriving in Bangkok, Thailand, October...more
Serena Williams reacts as she plays against Simona Halep of Romania during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man opposing pro-democracy protesters blocking the streets of Mongkok shopping district shows his anger in Hong Kong, China, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fire fighters extinguish a fire after a gas explosion at an apartment building in the center of Katowice, Poland, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dawid Chalimoniuk/Agencja Gazeta
Vladimir Martynenko, the driver of a snow plow, involved in the recent plane crash at Vnukovo airport, sits in a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Ivanov
A man and his daughter hold a candle as the parents of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college hold photos of their children during a protest at Zocalo square in Mexico City October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Lebanese army soldiers inspect the damage following a raid on an apartment in the northern town of Asoun October 23, 2014. Lebanon's army killed three men and arrested several others during a raid on an apartment containing weapons and ammunition...more
