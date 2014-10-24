Editor's choice
Israeli police detain a Palestinian youth following clashes after Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bar and bowling venue "The Gutter" stands shuttered a day after a visit by Dr. Craig Spencer, in New York, October 23, 2014. Spencer, a physician with Doctors Without Borders who returned to New York City after treating Ebola victims in West Africa...more
Pro-democracy protesters react from their barricade as several anti-Occupy protesters came close to them at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A local resident stands next to her belongings which were burnt in a fire that broke out in a slum area in New Delhi October 24, 2014. No causalities were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown, fire officials said on Friday....more
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 24, 2014. Picture taken with in-camera multiple exposure. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more
Pro-democracy demonstrators scuffle with a man holding a Chinese flag who came to the protesters' barricade to oppose them blocking roads at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
National Diver School director Jerome Vincent, wearing a Gandolfi space suit, trains in a swimming pool in Marseille, October 22, 2014. The underwater test session develops European expertise in spacewalk simulations under partial gravity for...more
Long March 3C, carrying an experimental spacecraft, lifts off from the launch pad at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Sichuan province, China, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Guests walk along the 'Peak Walk' bridge during a media preview, at the Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland, October 24, 2014. The bridge is the first in the world to connect two peaks with one another. The Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Eiger,...more
Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen Harper pay their respects to Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at the Canada War Memorial in Ottawa, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A Turkish Kurd shows the victory sign as he carries a coffin during the funeral of three Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province...more
Police officers guard the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 23, 2014. Spencer, who worked in West Africa with Ebola patients, tested positive for Ebola and was in isolation at Bellevue Hospital. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla October 22, 2014. Around 400 migrants attempted to cross the border...more
A man opposing pro-democracy protesters blocking the streets of Mongkok shopping district shows his anger in Hong Kong October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Macario Beltran, 41, a mechanic whose family's well has run dry, fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughters Abigail, 6, (L) and Denika, 10, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. In one of the towns...more
A woman stands at makeshift memorial in honour of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo outside of The Lieutenant-Colonel John Weir Foote Armoury in Hamilton, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Israeli police detain a right-wing protester during a demonstration, in Jerusalem, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man and his daughter hold a candle as the parents of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college hold photos of their children during a protest at Zocalo square in Mexico City, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal for the new grand show "THE WYLD" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, October 2, 2014. Ten choreographers are working with 60 dancers from the world's largest show ballet company to create the flamboyant stage...more
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she poses for a family photo next to incoming president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (R) and outgoing president Jose Manuel Barroso during an EU summit in Brussels, October 23, 2014....more
Migrants walk on a ridge above a road where lorries pass as they wait to jump on to trucks which make their way to the ferry terminal in Calais, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Afghan boys play volleyball on the outskirts of Kabul, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Lauren Pallody (bottom) and Bassam Kubba (top) practice "Acro-yoga", a mixture of yoga and acrobatics on a subway platform at 42nd Street beneath Grand Central station in New York, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Eugenie Bouchard of Canada during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers is applauded in the House of Commons in Ottawa, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.