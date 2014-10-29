Editor's Choice
Marcus Cirillo, 5, waves a Canadian flag from a car window as the car leaves following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. Corporal Nathan Cirillo, 24, was one of two soldiers killed in a...more
An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this still image from NASA video at Wallops Island, Virginia October 28, 2014. The 14-story rocket, built and launched by Orbital Sciences Corp,...more
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Members of Iraq's counter-terrorism force take part in an intensive security deployment in Baghdad's Al-Adel district October 28, 2014. The elite counter-terrorism unit was deployed to the streets of the capital Baghdad to chase sleeper cells, while...more
Five-year-old Carter struggles to lift a pumpkin at Tulleys Farm pumpkin patch during their Halloween festival, near Crawley in southern England October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Amber Vinson speaks before her release from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia October 28, 2014. Vinson, 29, the second of two American nurses who became infected with Ebola while treating a Liberian man who died of the disease in Texas...more
Protestors march past graffiti reading "Blaise is a virus," referring to Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, October 28, 2014. Police fired tear gas at rock-throwing protesters after tens of thousands of people...more
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho...more
Goel Ratzon (C) speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court, October 28, 2014. An Israeli court sentenced Ratzon, a polygamous cult leader, to 30 years' imprisonment on Tuesday for sex crimes against his wives and daughters as part of what...more
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
A Palestinian Bedouin man prays near his dwelling that was demolished by Israeli bulldozers near the Jewish settlement of Karmel, in the village of Um Alkhier near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
Pro-democracy protesters hold up umbrellas and chant slogans to mark the one-month anniversary of the Occupy civil disobedience movement as they block a main road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Girls clad in burqas take picture with a tablet while visiting Karachi's Clifton beach, October 28, 2014. According to local media, Pakistan authorities closed the coastal belt due to the tropical cyclone Nilofar which has gained further strength as...more
A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Iraqi Army personnel take part during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
(L to R) Fallen Boy, Freedom Fighter, Mr. Xtreme and Vortex of the Xtreme Justice League stand watch on a street corner during a patrol in downtown San Diego, October 19, 2014. The group of volunteers creates their own super hero identities and...more
A woman offers prayers by a road as a rickshaw puller transports passengers in Kolkata, India, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A house damaged by recent shelling is seen in the village of Semyonovka near Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A wounded policeman is helped after an attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iosif Kobzon (R), Russian singer and a deputy of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, and Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, sing during a concert, at a local theatre in Donetsk,...more
U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
John Stewart caresses his dog Cuddles as he sits on 14th Street with a sign asking for help in New York October 27, 2014. Stewart has been homeless for 2.5 years and can't find a bed in a shelter because he refuses to give up his dog who he has had...more
Spain's Queen Letizia delivers her speech during the opening ceremony of the "Velazquez" exhibition at the Art History Museum (Kunsthistorisches Museum) in Vienna, Austria, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A Kurdish refugee boy from Kobani looks out from the window of a tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Members of the Nepalese blind cricket team walk on the field before their game at the three-day T20 International Blind Women Cricket Tournament between Nepal and Britain in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Veterinarians clean the teeth of Tango, an eleven-year-old male jaguar, as it undergoes a full medical examination at the Buenos Aires Zoo, Argentina, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A model presents a creation at MGPIN 2015 Mao Geping makeup trend launch during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen in a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) image taken near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A fire burns in the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
