The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary in a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) image taken near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. A slow-moving river of molten lava from an erupting...more

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary in a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) image taken near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. A slow-moving river of molten lava from an erupting volcano flowed through a residential property on Hawaii's Big Island, threatening dozens more homes and businesses, authorities said. The lava has been heading toward the town of Pahoa for weeks, with recent speeds averaging around 15 yards (13.7 meters) an hour. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout

Close