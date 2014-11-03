Edition:
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai November 3, 2014. Ashoura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the seventh century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai November 3, 2014. Ashoura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the seventh century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shi'ite Muslims perform with fire during commemorations for Ashoura in Najaf, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Shi'ite Muslims perform with fire during commemorations for Ashoura in Najaf, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Tourists take pictures with a mobile phone in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) painted on a segment of the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin, November 3, 2014. Germany will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the wall on November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Tourists take pictures with a mobile phone in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) painted on a segment of the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin, November 3, 2014. Germany will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the wall on November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Arsenal players (L-R) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nacho Monreal, Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott warm up during a training session at their training facility in London Colney, north of London, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Arsenal players (L-R) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nacho Monreal, Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott warm up during a training session at their training facility in London Colney, north of London, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in shooting position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karam Barre frontline beside Al-Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in shooting position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karam Barre frontline beside Al-Maysar neighbourhood of Aleppo.
Sheep are herded during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their livestock from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture land in southern Spain.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Sheep are herded during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their livestock from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture land in southern Spain.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda starts his walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda starts his walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Ten segments of the Berlin Wall, which constitute the longest stretch outside of Berlin, are seen on display in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2014. On November 9, Germany will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Ten segments of the Berlin Wall, which constitute the longest stretch outside of Berlin, are seen on display in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2014. On November 9, Germany will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghans pray during a procession held to mark Ashura in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Afghans pray during a procession held to mark Ashura in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People run from bullets fired by military at the state TV headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
People run from bullets fired by military at the state TV headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso.
Turkish soldiers keep warm atop a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Turkish soldiers keep warm atop a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani.
People stand near the graves of relatives at San Andres cemetery in Mixquic. On the Day of the Dead, Mexicans pay homage to their dead relatives by preparing meals and decorating their graves. The festival has its origins in a pre-Hispanic Aztec belief that the dead return to Earth one day each year to visit their loved ones.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
People stand near the graves of relatives at San Andres cemetery in Mixquic. On the Day of the Dead, Mexicans pay homage to their dead relatives by preparing meals and decorating their graves. The festival has its origins in a pre-Hispanic Aztec belief that the dead return to Earth one day each year to visit their loved ones.
A Pakistani man wounded in a suicide bomb attack, reacts to the camera after received first aid in hospital in Wagah border, near Lahore. At least 45 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber blew himself up on the Pakistani-Indian border, police said, just after a daily ceremony when troops from both sides simultaneously lower the two nations' flags.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Pakistani man wounded in a suicide bomb attack, reacts to the camera after received first aid in hospital in Wagah border, near Lahore. At least 45 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber blew himself up on the Pakistani-Indian border, police said, just after a daily ceremony when troops from both sides simultaneously lower the two nations' flags.
Kim Bok-soon poses during an interview with Reuters at her home in Seoul October 14, 2014. In South Korea, where physical perfection is seen as a way to improve the quality of life, including job and marriage prospects, plastic surgery procedures can seem as commonplace as haircuts. Kim's doctor said he could turn her into a celebrity lookalike, and Kim decided to take the plunge, taking loans and spending 30 million won ($28,000) for 15 surgeries on her face over the course of a day. When the bandages came off and she looked in the mirror, she knew something had gone horribly wrong. Only later did Kim find out her doctor was not a plastic surgery specialist.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Kim Bok-soon poses during an interview with Reuters at her home in Seoul October 14, 2014. In South Korea, where physical perfection is seen as a way to improve the quality of life, including job and marriage prospects, plastic surgery procedures can seem as commonplace as haircuts. Kim's doctor said he could turn her into a celebrity lookalike, and Kim decided to take the plunge, taking loans and spending 30 million won ($28,000) for 15 surgeries on her face over the course of a day. When the bandages came off and she looked in the mirror, she knew something had gone horribly wrong. Only later did Kim find out her doctor was not a plastic surgery specialist.
Participants talk as they prepare backstage before the 5th "Strongo Cup" open amateur bodybuilding tournament at the State Opera and Ballet Theatre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Participants talk as they prepare backstage before the 5th "Strongo Cup" open amateur bodybuilding tournament at the State Opera and Ballet Theatre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners are detained by Indian policemen during a Muharram procession in Srinagar. Indian police in parts of Srinagar city on Sunday imposed restrictions by sealing off many residential areas to prevent Muharram processions, local media reported. Muslims all over the world mourn the slaying of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad who was killed by his political rivals along with 72 companions in the 7th Century battle of Kerbala, during the first ten days of the Islamic month of Muharram.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners are detained by Indian policemen during a Muharram procession in Srinagar. Indian police in parts of Srinagar city on Sunday imposed restrictions by sealing off many residential areas to prevent Muharram processions, local media reported. Muslims all over the world mourn the slaying of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad who was killed by his political rivals along with 72 companions in the 7th Century battle of Kerbala, during the first ten days of the Islamic month of Muharram.
Participants throw coloured powders as they take part in the Color Run in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Participants throw coloured powders as they take part in the Color Run in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain.
A Pakistani mourns the death of a relative who was killed in a suicide bomb attack in Wagah border near Lahore. At least 45 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber blew himself up on the Pakistani-Indian border, police said, just after a daily ceremony when troops from both sides simultaneously lower the two nations' flags.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Pakistani mourns the death of a relative who was killed in a suicide bomb attack in Wagah border near Lahore. At least 45 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber blew himself up on the Pakistani-Indian border, police said, just after a daily ceremony when troops from both sides simultaneously lower the two nations' flags.
A Palestinian man looks out a window as an Israeli border police officer stands guard near the Lions Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Palestinian man looks out a window as an Israeli border police officer stands guard near the Lions Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani is seen in his family's tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Turkey.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani is seen in his family's tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Turkey.
A pro-democracy protester gets out of her tent set-up on the road decorated with messages in the part of Hong Kong's financial central district protesters are occupying.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A pro-democracy protester gets out of her tent set-up on the road decorated with messages in the part of Hong Kong's financial central district protesters are occupying.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet above the Chicago River in Chicago.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet above the Chicago River in Chicago.
An Indian policeman wields his baton against a Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner as he is detained during a Muharram procession in Srinagar.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
An Indian policeman wields his baton against a Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner as he is detained during a Muharram procession in Srinagar.
People visit the "Nueva Esperanza" (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations on the outskirts of Lima, Peru.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
People visit the "Nueva Esperanza" (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations on the outskirts of Lima, Peru.
Canada's Liam Firus performs during the exhibition gala during the 2014 Skate Canada International in Kelowna, British Columbia.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Canada's Liam Firus performs during the exhibition gala during the 2014 Skate Canada International in Kelowna, British Columbia.
A policeman checks the crime scene in which the bodies of two women were found in a flat at Hong Kong's Wanchai district. A 29-year-old British banker has been arrested in Hong Kong in connection with the grisly murder of two women, a rare occurrence in a city known for its low homicide rate.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A policeman checks the crime scene in which the bodies of two women were found in a flat at Hong Kong's Wanchai district. A 29-year-old British banker has been arrested in Hong Kong in connection with the grisly murder of two women, a rare occurrence in a city known for its low homicide rate.
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain dons a cowboy hat after winning the F1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain dons a cowboy hat after winning the F1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.
A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon.
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon.
A pro-democracy protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds a yellow umbrella and a banner in the part of Hong Kong's financial central district protesters are occupying.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A pro-democracy protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds a yellow umbrella and a banner in the part of Hong Kong's financial central district protesters are occupying.
Wilson Kipsang (C) of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa (R) of Ethiopia during the 2014 New York City Marathon in Brooklyn.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Wilson Kipsang (C) of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa (R) of Ethiopia during the 2014 New York City Marathon in Brooklyn.
Rurik Jutting, a 29-year-old British banker who has been charged with two counts of murder, sits in a police van as it arrives at a court in Hong Kong. Police have charged Jutting with two counts of murder after authorities found the bodies of two women in his apartment, including one that had been hidden in a suitcase on a balcony.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Rurik Jutting, a 29-year-old British banker who has been charged with two counts of murder, sits in a police van as it arrives at a court in Hong Kong. Police have charged Jutting with two counts of murder after authorities found the bodies of two women in his apartment, including one that had been hidden in a suitcase on a balcony.
