Wed Nov 5, 2014

A little girl plays with balloons at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

A little girl plays with balloons at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A little girl plays with balloons at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, are set on fire in central Raqqa, Syria November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Forat

Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, are set on fire in central Raqqa, Syria November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Forat

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, are set on fire in central Raqqa, Syria November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Forat
Roped up climbers leave the summit of Breithorn at 4,164 meters (13,661 feet) on the ridge marking the border with Switzerland (left) and Italy in the Alpine resort of Zermatt August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Roped up climbers leave the summit of Breithorn at 4,164 meters (13,661 feet) on the ridge marking the border with Switzerland (left) and Italy in the Alpine resort of Zermatt August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Roped up climbers leave the summit of Breithorn at 4,164 meters (13,661 feet) on the ridge marking the border with Switzerland (left) and Italy in the Alpine resort of Zermatt August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California November 4, 2014. The passenger spacecraft dubbed SpaceShipTwo broke into pieces over California's Mojave Desert on October 31 and crashed near the port, north of Los Angeles. SpaceShipTwo, developed by the fledgling space tourism company of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, was designed to carry wealthy passengers on short rides into space. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California November 4, 2014. The passenger spacecraft dubbed SpaceShipTwo...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California November 4, 2014. The passenger spacecraft dubbed SpaceShipTwo broke into pieces over California's Mojave Desert on October 31 and crashed near the port, north of Los Angeles. SpaceShipTwo, developed by the fledgling space tourism company of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, was designed to carry wealthy passengers on short rides into space. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery store during U.S. midterm elections, in National City, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery store during U.S. midterm elections, in National City, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery store during U.S. midterm elections, in National City, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voter's oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina November 4, 2014.

Head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voter's oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voter's oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina November 4, 2014.
Syrian fighters fire a machine gun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting on November 4, 2014.

Syrian fighters fire a machine gun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting on November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Syrian fighters fire a machine gun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting on November 4, 2014.
Spanish model, Raquel Bonilla, 22, poses inside an elevator as she wears a creation by Myriam Hurtado during an urban photo shooting part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain November 4, 2014.

Spanish model, Raquel Bonilla, 22, poses inside an elevator as she wears a creation by Myriam Hurtado during an urban photo shooting part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Spanish model, Raquel Bonilla, 22, poses inside an elevator as she wears a creation by Myriam Hurtado during an urban photo shooting part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain November 4, 2014.
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina November 4, 2014.

Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina November 4, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014.

Shi'ite Muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Shi'ite Muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014.
Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 4, 2014.

Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 4, 2014.
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles, California November 4, 2014.

People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles, California November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles, California November 4, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.

A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2014.

A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslims perform with fire during commemorations for Ashoura in Najaf, Iraq, November 3, 2014.

Shi'ite Muslims perform with fire during commemorations for Ashoura in Najaf, Iraq, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Shi'ite Muslims perform with fire during commemorations for Ashoura in Najaf, Iraq, November 3, 2014.
Kashmiri Muslim women watch a a Muharram procession a day before Ashoura in Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir, November 3, 2014.

Kashmiri Muslim women watch a a Muharram procession a day before Ashoura in Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Kashmiri Muslim women watch a a Muharram procession a day before Ashoura in Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir, November 3, 2014.
Vogue editor Anna Wintour gestures as she departs St. Ignatius Loyola church following fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour gestures as she departs St. Ignatius Loyola church following fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Vogue editor Anna Wintour gestures as she departs St. Ignatius Loyola church following fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.
Newly-wed grooms lead camels carrying their brides during a mass wedding in a desert at a tourism area containing a populus euphratica reserve in Yuli county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, November 2, 2014.

Newly-wed grooms lead camels carrying their brides during a mass wedding in a desert at a tourism area containing a populus euphratica reserve in Yuli county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, November 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Newly-wed grooms lead camels carrying their brides during a mass wedding in a desert at a tourism area containing a populus euphratica reserve in Yuli county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, November 2, 2014.
A pedestrian scratching his face is reflected on an electronic board showing exchange rates between (from top row to third row) the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar, the euro, and Australian dollar, and market indices of Dow Jones outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, November 4, 2014.

A pedestrian scratching his face is reflected on an electronic board showing exchange rates between (from top row to third row) the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar, the euro, and Australian dollar, and market indices of Dow Jones outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A pedestrian scratching his face is reflected on an electronic board showing exchange rates between (from top row to third row) the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar, the euro, and Australian dollar, and market indices of Dow Jones outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, November 4, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslims rest after flagellating themselves in a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Kolkata, India, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Shi'ite Muslims rest after flagellating themselves in a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Kolkata, India, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Shi'ite Muslims rest after flagellating themselves in a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Kolkata, India, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Burn marks are seen on the wall of the ransacked home of a member of parliament belonging to the ex-president Blaise Compaore's political party in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 3, 2014.

Burn marks are seen on the wall of the ransacked home of a member of parliament belonging to the ex-president Blaise Compaore's political party in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Burn marks are seen on the wall of the ransacked home of a member of parliament belonging to the ex-president Blaise Compaore's political party in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 3, 2014.
Kurdish civilians are seen atop a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, November 3, 2014.

Kurdish civilians are seen atop a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Kurdish civilians are seen atop a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, November 3, 2014.
People stand near the graves of relatives at San Andres cemetery in Mixquic, Mexico, November 2, 2014.

People stand near the graves of relatives at San Andres cemetery in Mixquic, Mexico, November 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
People stand near the graves of relatives at San Andres cemetery in Mixquic, Mexico, November 2, 2014.
Actress Anne Hathaway arrives for the premiere of her film "Interstellar" in New York November 3, 2014.

Actress Anne Hathaway arrives for the premiere of her film "Interstellar" in New York November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Actress Anne Hathaway arrives for the premiere of her film "Interstellar" in New York November 3, 2014.
Palestinians stand outside a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City November 3, 2014.

Palestinians stand outside a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Palestinians stand outside a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City November 3, 2014.
A model presents a creation by Claudina Mata during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain November 3, 2014.

A model presents a creation by Claudina Mata during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A model presents a creation by Claudina Mata during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain November 3, 2014.
Rescuers retrieve a boat that sank off the Black Sea village of Garipce near Istanbul, Turkey, November 3, 2014.

Rescuers retrieve a boat that sank off the Black Sea village of Garipce near Istanbul, Turkey, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Rescuers retrieve a boat that sank off the Black Sea village of Garipce near Istanbul, Turkey, November 3, 2014.
A combination photo shows signs asking not to take pictures at different pro-democracy protesters' encampments in Hong Kong, China, November 1 and 2, 2014.

A combination photo shows signs asking not to take pictures at different pro-democracy protesters' encampments in Hong Kong, China, November 1 and 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A combination photo shows signs asking not to take pictures at different pro-democracy protesters' encampments in Hong Kong, China, November 1 and 2, 2014.
A photographer, with a painted face, poses for a photo at San Andres cemetery in Mixquic, Mexico, November 2, 2014.

A photographer, with a painted face, poses for a photo at San Andres cemetery in Mixquic, Mexico, November 2, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A photographer, with a painted face, poses for a photo at San Andres cemetery in Mixquic, Mexico, November 2, 2014.
Relatives gather beside the bodies of victims who were killed in yesterday's suicide bomb attack on the Wagah border, before funeral prayers in Lahore, Pakistan, November 3, 2014.

Relatives gather beside the bodies of victims who were killed in yesterday's suicide bomb attack on the Wagah border, before funeral prayers in Lahore, Pakistan, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Relatives gather beside the bodies of victims who were killed in yesterday's suicide bomb attack on the Wagah border, before funeral prayers in Lahore, Pakistan, November 3, 2014.
Former Florida Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist heads out of the Mid-County Senior Center, during a four-city bus campaign tour in Lake Worth, Florida November 3, 2014.

Former Florida Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist heads out of the Mid-County Senior Center, during a four-city bus campaign tour in Lake Worth, Florida November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Former Florida Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist heads out of the Mid-County Senior Center, during a four-city bus campaign tour in Lake Worth, Florida November 3, 2014.
Smoke rises as a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with the southern Gaza Strip November 3, 2014.

Smoke rises as a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with the southern Gaza Strip November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Smoke rises as a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with the southern Gaza Strip November 3, 2014.
A piece of the Berlin Wall, which has been on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum since 1990, is seen in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2014.

A piece of the Berlin Wall, which has been on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum since 1990, is seen in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A piece of the Berlin Wall, which has been on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum since 1990, is seen in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2014.
A Palestinian man who lives in a container as a temporary replacement for his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, looks out on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 4, 2014.

A Palestinian man who lives in a container as a temporary replacement for his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, looks out on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A Palestinian man who lives in a container as a temporary replacement for his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, looks out on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 4, 2014.
Bobby Farrelly (L-R), Joey McFarland, Jim Carrey, Peter Farrelly, Jeff Daniels, Riza Aziz and Swizz Beatz pose at the world premiere of the film "Dumb and Dumber To" in Los Angeles, November 3, 2014.

Bobby Farrelly (L-R), Joey McFarland, Jim Carrey, Peter Farrelly, Jeff Daniels, Riza Aziz and Swizz Beatz pose at the world premiere of the film "Dumb and Dumber To" in Los Angeles, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Bobby Farrelly (L-R), Joey McFarland, Jim Carrey, Peter Farrelly, Jeff Daniels, Riza Aziz and Swizz Beatz pose at the world premiere of the film "Dumb and Dumber To" in Los Angeles, November 3, 2014.
