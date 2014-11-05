Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California November 4, 2014. The passenger spacecraft dubbed SpaceShipTwo...more

Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California November 4, 2014. The passenger spacecraft dubbed SpaceShipTwo broke into pieces over California's Mojave Desert on October 31 and crashed near the port, north of Los Angeles. SpaceShipTwo, developed by the fledgling space tourism company of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, was designed to carry wealthy passengers on short rides into space. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

