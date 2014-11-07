Editor's Choice
A full moon rises over the Turkish-Syrian border close to the Syrian town of Kobani on November 6, 2014.
A man carries a child, injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood November 6, 2014.
France's President Francois Hollande poses before appearing on TF1 television prime time news live broadcast at their studios in Aubervilliers, near Paris, November 6, 2014.
A rebel fighter runs through dust towards an area damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood November 6, 2014.
President Barack Obama winks at departing photographers after he and first lady Michelle Obama (4th L) had their picture taken with members of the Jackie Robinson West All Stars Little League baseball team from Chicago in the Oval Office at the White...more
A model waits backstage before the Teca por Helo Rocha winter 2015 collection 2015 during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes in central Brussels, November 6, 2014.
Vapor passes through a Guy Fawkes mask as a man smokes while joining supporters of the Anonymous movement who were taking part in the global "Million Mask March" protests in New York, November 5, 2014.
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 6, 2014. Two teenagers died and four were wounded when an artillery shell hit a school playing field as they played soccer, local media...more
A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna, an act that is considered to be holy, as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi, November 6, 2014.
A giant effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin to be burned is paraded by participants in costumes as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2014.
A paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hugs his wife after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, November 5, 2014.
A Turkish soldier places a carpet next to a military vehicle, as he watches fighting between Kurdish fighters and Islamic State militants, from atop a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, November 5, 2014.
Palestinian women take cover as Israeli police used stun grenades to disperse a crowd trying to enter the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, November 5, 2014.
Residents ride their motorcycles past a ship which ran aground during last year's Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 4, 2014.
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands, November 5, 2014.
President Obama answers questions at a news conference in the East Room of the White House, November 5, 2014.
An ultra-Orthodox youth stands in front of the vehicle of a Palestinian motorist who rammed into pedestrians at the scene of an attack in Jerusalem, November 5, 2014.
Participants in costumes hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2014.
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in a park in downtown Belgrade, November 5, 2014.
School chairs with photographs of some of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos are placed by local residents during a protest outside Municipal Palace in Iguala, in the southwestern state of Guerrero,...more
A demonstrator stands in front of burning vehicles during clashes between riot police and demonstrators in central Brussels, November 6, 2014.
Russian servicemen dressed in historical uniforms take part in a rehearsal for a military parade at the Red Square in Moscow, November 5, 2014.
A woman stands at a snow covered meadow in the southern Bavarian village of Bad Toelz, Germany, November 6, 2014.
Hans Fredrik Lennart Neij, a co-founder of the Swedish file-sharing website, The Pirate Bay, is escorted by Thai police officers as he arrives at the Immigration Detention Center in Bangkok, November 5, 2014.
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs with hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood before presenting single of the year during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 5, 2014.
An assistant helps Pope Francis as a gust of wind blows his mantle at the end of his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, November 5, 2014.
Spanish nurse Teresa Romero who contracted Ebola raises her arms after being discharged from the Carlos III hospital in Madrid, Spain, November 5, 2014.
A man rests on the beach after attending a soccer practice session in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 5, 2014.
Former Baltimore Ravens NFL running back Ray Rice and his wife Janay arrive for a hearing at a New York City office building, November 5, 2014. Rice was making his case to return to the field after the NFL indefinitely suspended him from the game for...more
A boy carries a krathong into the Chao Phraya river during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand, November 6, 2014. Believers float krathongs during the festival, which is held as a symbolic apology to the goddess of the river.
A Typhoon Haiyan survivor holds her baby who is receiving treatment in the severe malnutrition program at Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 6, 2014.
Smoke rises as a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with southern Gaza Strip, November 6, 2014.
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A trader follows his herd of cattle towards a livestock market through a busy road in Kolkata, India, November 6, 2014.
