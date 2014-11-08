Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 8, 2014 | 11:15am IST

Editor's choice

One of the older sisters of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ (Women's Protection Force), holds onto her sister's coffin during a funeral procession for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, in the Turkish town on Suruc November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects to a Kurdish fighter killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State, in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian protester takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against what organizers say are recent visits by Jewish activists to al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People watch from windows as young Palestinians from Hamas's "popular army" take part in a military graduation ceremony in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Men, dressed in historical uniforms, march past a serviceman during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People carry a coffin with the body of Andrei Eliseev during a funeral ceremony in the village of Hrabary (Grabari) in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Catalonia's Regional President Artur Mas leads the meeting "Pacte Nacional pel Dret a Decidir" (National Pact For The Right To Decide) with politicians and representatives of social and economic organizations at the Catalan Parliament in Barcelona November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A man in bowler hat passes a train with commemorative wrap for the fallen of World War I pulls into the station at King's Cross in London November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Residents walk at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A labourer takes a break at a coal dump site outside Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia, Venezuela, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A girl floats in a bucket in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People walk under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal

A man takes pictures under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal

The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev makes an impression with his hands in cement as he visits the former Berlin Wall border crossing point Checkpoint Charlie, in Berlin November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal

A view of a restored prison cell in an exhibition area in a former prison in Cottbus, Germany, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal

A silhouette of a man fixing his headband before going for a run is seen at Galle-Face green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Workers hoist an 85-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Hemlock Township, Pennsylvania into position as the 2014 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Isabella Santiago of Venezuela is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A man on a bike leads a dog across a pedestrian crossing in the Roppongi district in central Tokyo November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Boys jump from a cut-off foot bridge, which was damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, at a typhoon devastated coastal village in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

