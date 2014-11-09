Edition:
A group of protesters set fire to the wooden door of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace during a protest denouncing the apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers, in the historic center of Mexico City late November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
A group of protesters set fire to the wooden door of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace during a protest denouncing the apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers, in the historic center of Mexico City late November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks along a section of the former Berlin Wall at the memorial in Bernauer Strasse, during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks along a section of the former Berlin Wall at the memorial in Bernauer Strasse, during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Turkish soldiers (bottom L) watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircrafts are seen over the Syrian town on November 9, 2014 Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Turkish soldiers (bottom L) watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircrafts are seen over the Syrian town on November 9, 2014 Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/How Hwee Yong/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/How Hwee Yong/Pool
Smoke rises above a new terminal of the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport after the recent shelling during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Smoke rises above a new terminal of the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport after the recent shelling during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
People queue in a polling station to casts their ballot in a symbolic independence vote in Barcelona, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
People queue in a polling station to casts their ballot in a symbolic independence vote in Barcelona, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The Quadriga sculpture is illuminated atop the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
The Quadriga sculpture is illuminated atop the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Kenneth Bae reunites with his family at U.S. Air Force Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Fort Lewis, Washington November 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Kenneth Bae reunites with his family at U.S. Air Force Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Fort Lewis, Washington November 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Israeli policemen detain an Arab youth during clashes at the entrance to the town of Kfar Kanna, in northern Israel, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Israeli policemen detain an Arab youth during clashes at the entrance to the town of Kfar Kanna, in northern Israel, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli Arab youths clash with Israeli police at the entrance to the town of Kfar Kanna, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Israeli Arab youths clash with Israeli police at the entrance to the town of Kfar Kanna, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Beijing November 8, 2014. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Beijing November 8, 2014. REUTERS
Balloons depicting the puppet Pinocchio with the face of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi are seen during a demonstration, organized by unions of public workers, against government, in downtown Rome November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Balloons depicting the puppet Pinocchio with the face of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi are seen during a demonstration, organized by unions of public workers, against government, in downtown Rome November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Television cameramen walk at a garbage dump where remains were found outside the mountain town of Cocula, near Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero, Mexico, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Television cameramen walk at a garbage dump where remains were found outside the mountain town of Cocula, near Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero, Mexico, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People take part in a Sardana dance, a typical Catalan dance, near the cathedral in Barcelona, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
People take part in a Sardana dance, a typical Catalan dance, near the cathedral in Barcelona, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike on November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike on November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani prepare tea at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani prepare tea at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
U.S. President Barack Obama names U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Loretta Lynch to replace retiring Attorney General Eric Holder, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
U.S. President Barack Obama names U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Loretta Lynch to replace retiring Attorney General Eric Holder, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An artwork depicting photographs of occupy protesters and protest messages, made by a local artist is seen on an escalator, in the part of Hong Kong's financial central district occupied by pro-democracy protesters November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
An artwork depicting photographs of occupy protesters and protest messages, made by a local artist is seen on an escalator, in the part of Hong Kong's financial central district occupied by pro-democracy protesters November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A priest sprinkles holy water over a mass grave for Typhoon Haiyan victims during a commemoration ceremony in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
A priest sprinkles holy water over a mass grave for Typhoon Haiyan victims during a commemoration ceremony in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Typhoon survivors, rescuers and aid workers release sky lanterns to commemorate the victims who perished during the onslaught of Typhoon Haiyan a year ago in Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Typhoon survivors, rescuers and aid workers release sky lanterns to commemorate the victims who perished during the onslaught of Typhoon Haiyan a year ago in Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron lays a poppy at an art installation at the Tower of London, November 8, 2014. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron lays a poppy at an art installation at the Tower of London, November 8, 2014. REUTERS
National Heritage Trust historical re-enactors wearing gas masks attack the enemy during a re-enactment of trench warfare on the Western Front during World War One at the Fort Rinella coastal battery in Kalkara, outside Valletta, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
National Heritage Trust historical re-enactors wearing gas masks attack the enemy during a re-enactment of trench warfare on the Western Front during World War One at the Fort Rinella coastal battery in Kalkara, outside Valletta, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
People walk under the lit balloons installation along the river Spree in Berlin November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
People walk under the lit balloons installation along the river Spree in Berlin November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William exit a fire station during a visit to the Valero Pembroke Refinery in south Wales, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William exit a fire station during a visit to the Valero Pembroke Refinery in south Wales, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan reacts as he listens to the results of his performance after competing at the men's free skating program during the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Shanghai November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan reacts as he listens to the results of his performance after competing at the men's free skating program during the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Shanghai November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Skulls of Paulino and Juanita are seen on a table a day before the "Dia de los natitas" (Day of the Skull) celebrations at the General Cemetery of La Paz November 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Skulls of Paulino and Juanita are seen on a table a day before the "Dia de los natitas" (Day of the Skull) celebrations at the General Cemetery of La Paz November 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado
A flock of birds is seen on a tree against the moon in Kostanay, northern Kazakhstan, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
A flock of birds is seen on a tree against the moon in Kostanay, northern Kazakhstan, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
