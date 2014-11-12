Young men work at a collection point for used oil in the capital Khartoum, October 29, 2014. The poor state of Sudan's economy has forced many families to look for alternative ways to earn money. Young men cycle around Khartoum, scavenging for unused...more

Young men work at a collection point for used oil in the capital Khartoum, October 29, 2014. The poor state of Sudan's economy has forced many families to look for alternative ways to earn money. Young men cycle around Khartoum, scavenging for unused oil collected from vehicles during maintenance. They collect the oil into small plastic containers on their bicycles and ride them to collection points in the city's suburbs where they work together to fill an oil drum. REUTERS/Mohammed Nureldin Abdallah

