French National Centre for Space Studies president Jean-Yves Le Gall, French President Francois Hollande, and former French astronaut Claudie Haignere wear 3D glasses during a visit at the Cite des Sciences at La Villette in Paris as they follow the...more
A man wears U.S. dollar sign rings in a jewellery shop in Manhattan in New York City November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the media record and take pictures of a fire set alight at the principal hall of the City Congress by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teacher's union), in Chilpancingo, November 12, 2014. CETEG members broke...more
U.S. President Barack Obama, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev laugh before the gala dinner at the 25th ASEAN Summit in Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw November 12, 2014....more
Kurdish mourners shovel earth into a grave during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 12, 2014....more
A CETEG member runs out of an exit of the principal hall of the City Congress, in Chilpancingo, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A pedestrian crosses the Millennium Bridge towards the financial district in the City of London November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping look down during their news conference in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
European Commission President, Luxembourg's Jean Claude Juncker and Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner for economics, taxation and customs, attend a session at the European Parliament in Brussels November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York November 12, 2014. Two window washers caught on dangling scaffolding on the 69th floor of New York City's 1 World Trade...more
People inspect a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on al-Marjeh neighborhood of Aleppo November 12, 2014.
Dancers perform during a rehearsal of Antigone, a dance choreographed by Yvette Bozsik, in Budapest, Hungary November 12, 2014.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia arrives for his tennis match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London November 12, 2014.
U.S. boxer and former WBO title holder Shannon Briggs is surrounded by media and security men as he tries to enter a public training session of Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko (not pictured) and...more
Friends and family members grieve during the reading of the names of people who died in the Flight 587 crash during the 13th anniversary memorial service in the Queens borough of New York. On November 12, 2001, the American Airlines flight crashed...more
A man, who attempted to attack Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy Lai, is held on the ground with his limbs tied by pro-democracy protesters in an occupied area in Hong Kong. Three men were restrained by pro-democracy protesters after they tried to attack...more
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, Mexico.
Militants supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic ride in a truck in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.
Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma looks back at a giant electronic screen showing real-time sales figures of the company's Taobao.com and Tmall.com, on the "Singles' Day" online shopping festival, at the company headquarters in Hangzhou,...more
A police officer stands guard outside the quarantined Pasteur Clinic in Bamako. The government of Mali confirmed the country's second case of Ebola and police were deployed outside the clinic in the capital, Bamako, that authorities said had been...more
"Personnes" (Persons), a sculpture made with used clothes, is displayed at the Fine Arts Museum in Santiago, Chile.
Women who underwent botched sterilization surgeries at a government mass sterilization "camp" receive treatment at a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh.
Kurdish refugee boys from the Syrian town of Kobani carry a wooden beam in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province.
Martin Jacobson, 27, of Sweden poses with cash after beating Felix Stephensen of Norway to win the $10 million first prize during the 2014 World Series of Poker main event at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas.
An Israeli border policeman covers his head as he arrives at a remand hearing at the Magistrate Court in Jerusalem.
Narotan Singh, 37, poses in his auto-rickshaw along a roadside in New Delhi. Singh is one of 40,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in the Indian capital who have undergone gender sensitivity classes and are now helping to spread the message of respect for...more
Students demonstrate against the deployment of armed militia of the Shi'ite Houthi movement at Sanaa University campus in Sanaa, Yemen.
Men are reflected in a glass railing as they walk at the Shiodome business district in Tokyo November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Workers wearing radiation protective gear rest on a road at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2014. REUTERS
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.