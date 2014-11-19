Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 19, 2014 | 6:50am IST

Editor's choice

Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up of part of the "Occupy Central" protest site.

Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up of part of the "Occupy Central" protest site.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up of part of the "Occupy Central" protest site.
Close
1 / 33
Children make a line during a wrestling training session in front of pictures of late Cuban revolutionary hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara (L), former Cuban President Fidel Castro (C) and Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, on the outskirts of Havana, November 1, 2014.

Children make a line during a wrestling training session in front of pictures of late Cuban revolutionary hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara (L), former Cuban President Fidel Castro (C) and Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, on the outskirts of Havana,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Children make a line during a wrestling training session in front of pictures of late Cuban revolutionary hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara (L), former Cuban President Fidel Castro (C) and Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, on the outskirts of Havana, November 1, 2014.
Close
2 / 33
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media on a Palestinian attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem November 18, 2014.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media on a Palestinian attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem November 18, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media on a Palestinian attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem November 18, 2014.
Close
3 / 33
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2014.

A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2014.
Close
4 / 33
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
5 / 33
A tourist is seen through a soap bubble as she takes a picture at Comercio square in downtown Lisbon, Portugal November 18, 2014.

A tourist is seen through a soap bubble as she takes a picture at Comercio square in downtown Lisbon, Portugal November 18, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A tourist is seen through a soap bubble as she takes a picture at Comercio square in downtown Lisbon, Portugal November 18, 2014.
Close
6 / 33
A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago. The occupants of the home escaped uninjured after the crash but Chicago police said they did not have information about potential injuries sustained by the pilot, who authorities said was the only occupant of the plane.

A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago. The occupants of the home escaped uninjured after the crash but Chicago police said they did not have information about potential injuries sustained by the pilot, who authorities...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago. The occupants of the home escaped uninjured after the crash but Chicago police said they did not have information about potential injuries sustained by the pilot, who authorities said was the only occupant of the plane.
Close
7 / 33
A doughnut-shaped protective safety net hangs from the ceiling of the rotunda in the U.S. Capitol during a tour of the U.S. Capitol Dome Restoration Project in Washington, November 18, 2014.

A doughnut-shaped protective safety net hangs from the ceiling of the rotunda in the U.S. Capitol during a tour of the U.S. Capitol Dome Restoration Project in Washington, November 18, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A doughnut-shaped protective safety net hangs from the ceiling of the rotunda in the U.S. Capitol during a tour of the U.S. Capitol Dome Restoration Project in Washington, November 18, 2014.
Close
8 / 33
Paula (L) and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana. The parents of Peter, beheaded by Islamic State militants after his abduction in Syria, asked for prayers for other captives in Syria and Iraq in a brief public statement at their Indianapolis church.

Paula (L) and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana. The parents of Peter, beheaded by Islamic State...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Paula (L) and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana. The parents of Peter, beheaded by Islamic State militants after his abduction in Syria, asked for prayers for other captives in Syria and Iraq in a brief public statement at their Indianapolis church.
Close
9 / 33
Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, as flood waters continue to flow from the adjoining Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country, in Manzanilla on Trinidad's East coast. According to local authorities, more than 80 per cent of the road has been submerged by over a foot of water for the past two days, destroying the road's surface as it roars to the seafront.

Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, as flood waters continue to flow from the adjoining Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country, in Manzanilla on Trinidad's East coast....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, as flood waters continue to flow from the adjoining Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country, in Manzanilla on Trinidad's East coast. According to local authorities, more than 80 per cent of the road has been submerged by over a foot of water for the past two days, destroying the road's surface as it roars to the seafront.
Close
10 / 33
Building employees dismantle a barricade outside Citic Tower in accordance with a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.

Building employees dismantle a barricade outside Citic Tower in accordance with a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Building employees dismantle a barricade outside Citic Tower in accordance with a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
Close
11 / 33
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana. Followers of the self-styled "godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas from Indian security forces, preventing police from arresting the controversial guru who is wanted on murder charges.

Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana. Followers of the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana. Followers of the self-styled "godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas from Indian security forces, preventing police from arresting the controversial guru who is wanted on murder charges.
Close
12 / 33
Protesters try to flee from riot policemen during clashes at a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against a U.S. backed military dictatorship in then ruling Greece, near the U.S. embassy in Athens.

Protesters try to flee from riot policemen during clashes at a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against a U.S. backed military dictatorship in then ruling Greece, near the U.S. embassy in Athens.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Protesters try to flee from riot policemen during clashes at a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against a U.S. backed military dictatorship in then ruling Greece, near the U.S. embassy in Athens.
Close
13 / 33
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley in Lebanon.

A Syrian refugee girl stands outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley in Lebanon.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley in Lebanon.
Close
14 / 33
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria.

An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria.
Close
15 / 33
A tower at Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain.

A tower at Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A tower at Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain.
Close
16 / 33
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem.

Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem.
Close
17 / 33
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the building where the grand jury is looking into the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri.

Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the building where the grand jury is looking into the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the building where the grand jury is looking into the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri.
Close
18 / 33
An Israeli police officer gestures as he holds a weapon near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

An Israeli police officer gestures as he holds a weapon near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An Israeli police officer gestures as he holds a weapon near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
19 / 33
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus.

An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus.
Close
20 / 33
Demonstrators show symbolic red cards to Czech President Milos Zeman during a protest rally in Prague marking the 25th anniversary of the "Velvet Revolution".

Demonstrators show symbolic red cards to Czech President Milos Zeman during a protest rally in Prague marking the 25th anniversary of the "Velvet Revolution".

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Demonstrators show symbolic red cards to Czech President Milos Zeman during a protest rally in Prague marking the 25th anniversary of the "Velvet Revolution".
Close
21 / 33
A man takes a nap along a street next to his belongings as pedestrians walk past at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district.

A man takes a nap along a street next to his belongings as pedestrians walk past at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A man takes a nap along a street next to his belongings as pedestrians walk past at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district.
Close
22 / 33
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts as he speaks to members of the Australian-Indian community during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts as he speaks to members of the Australian-Indian community during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts as he speaks to members of the Australian-Indian community during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney.
Close
23 / 33
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani walks with her children at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province in Turkey.

A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani walks with her children at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province in Turkey.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani walks with her children at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province in Turkey.
Close
24 / 33
A protester holds a burned U.S. flag during a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against a U.S. backed military dictatorship in then ruling Greece, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens.

A protester holds a burned U.S. flag during a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against a U.S. backed military dictatorship in then ruling Greece, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A protester holds a burned U.S. flag during a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against a U.S. backed military dictatorship in then ruling Greece, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens.
Close
25 / 33
Syrian refugees are seen at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley in Lebanon.

Syrian refugees are seen at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley in Lebanon.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Syrian refugees are seen at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley in Lebanon.
Close
26 / 33
Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove stands with China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, as she holds a wombat in the grounds of Government House in Canberra, Australia.

Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove stands with China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, as she holds a wombat in the grounds of Government House in Canberra, Australia.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove stands with China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, as she holds a wombat in the grounds of Government House in Canberra, Australia.
Close
27 / 33
A Palestinian woman scatters sweets as she celebrates with others an attack on a Jerusalem synagogue, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian woman scatters sweets as she celebrates with others an attack on a Jerusalem synagogue, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A Palestinian woman scatters sweets as she celebrates with others an attack on a Jerusalem synagogue, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Close
28 / 33
Soldiers stand guard as Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (not pictured) gives a speech on Ebola precautions in Kouremale, at Mali's border with Guinea.

Soldiers stand guard as Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (not pictured) gives a speech on Ebola precautions in Kouremale, at Mali's border with Guinea.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Soldiers stand guard as Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (not pictured) gives a speech on Ebola precautions in Kouremale, at Mali's border with Guinea.
Close
29 / 33
A boy carries belongings as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo.

A boy carries belongings as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A boy carries belongings as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo.
Close
30 / 33
A masked pro-democracy protester climbs on a barricade after the arrival of bailiffs under a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.

A masked pro-democracy protester climbs on a barricade after the arrival of bailiffs under a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A masked pro-democracy protester climbs on a barricade after the arrival of bailiffs under a court injunction to clear up part of the protest site, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
Close
31 / 33
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Komeito Party in Tokyo.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Komeito Party in Tokyo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Komeito Party in Tokyo.
Close
32 / 33
A digger is used to dump eggs and chickens into a container at a poultry farm, where a highly contagious strain of bird flu was found by Dutch authorities, in Hekendorp. Dutch authorities said they had found the highly contagious strain of bird flu, H5N8, at the poultry farm in central Netherlands and set about destroying 150,00 chickens.

A digger is used to dump eggs and chickens into a container at a poultry farm, where a highly contagious strain of bird flu was found by Dutch authorities, in Hekendorp. Dutch authorities said they had found the highly contagious strain of bird flu,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A digger is used to dump eggs and chickens into a container at a poultry farm, where a highly contagious strain of bird flu was found by Dutch authorities, in Hekendorp. Dutch authorities said they had found the highly contagious strain of bird flu, H5N8, at the poultry farm in central Netherlands and set about destroying 150,00 chickens.
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Nov 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Nov 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Nov 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast