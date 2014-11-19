Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, as flood waters continue to flow from the adjoining Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country, in Manzanilla on Trinidad's East coast....more

Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, as flood waters continue to flow from the adjoining Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country, in Manzanilla on Trinidad's East coast. According to local authorities, more than 80 per cent of the road has been submerged by over a foot of water for the past two days, destroying the road's surface as it roars to the seafront.

