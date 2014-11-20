Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 20, 2014 | 6:25am IST

Editor's choice

Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favor of free education, in central London.

Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favor of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favor of free education, in central London.
Close
1 / 31
Members of the Druze community watch the funeral of Israeli Druze police officer Zidan Nahad Seif in the northern village of Yanuh-Jat, a day after two Palestinians armed with a meat cleaver and a gun killed four rabbis and a Druze police officer in a Jerusalem synagogue before being shot dead by police, the deadliest such incident in six years in the holy city.

Members of the Druze community watch the funeral of Israeli Druze police officer Zidan Nahad Seif in the northern village of Yanuh-Jat, a day after two Palestinians armed with a meat cleaver and a gun killed four rabbis and a Druze police officer in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Members of the Druze community watch the funeral of Israeli Druze police officer Zidan Nahad Seif in the northern village of Yanuh-Jat, a day after two Palestinians armed with a meat cleaver and a gun killed four rabbis and a Druze police officer in a Jerusalem synagogue before being shot dead by police, the deadliest such incident in six years in the holy city.
Close
2 / 31
China's President Xi Jinping receives a hongi, a traditional Maori welcome, from Maori elder Lewis Moeau (R) as he arrives on the Government House grounds in Wellington.

China's President Xi Jinping receives a hongi, a traditional Maori welcome, from Maori elder Lewis Moeau (R) as he arrives on the Government House grounds in Wellington.

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
China's President Xi Jinping receives a hongi, a traditional Maori welcome, from Maori elder Lewis Moeau (R) as he arrives on the Government House grounds in Wellington.
Close
3 / 31
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a Taliban assault in Kabul. Four Afghan Taliban suicide bombers died when a group of the militants tried to storm an international zone in Kabul in the latest high-profile assault aimed at foreign targets in Afghanistan.

Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a Taliban assault in Kabul. Four Afghan Taliban suicide bombers died when a group of the militants tried to storm an international zone in Kabul in the latest high-profile assault aimed at foreign targets...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a Taliban assault in Kabul. Four Afghan Taliban suicide bombers died when a group of the militants tried to storm an international zone in Kabul in the latest high-profile assault aimed at foreign targets in Afghanistan.
Close
4 / 31
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station.
Close
5 / 31
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on interstate I-190 while surveying an area in West Seneca, New York, after an autumn blizzard dumped a year's worth of snow on western New York state.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on interstate I-190 while surveying an area in West Seneca, New York, after an autumn blizzard dumped a year's worth of snow on western New...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on interstate I-190 while surveying an area in West Seneca, New York, after an autumn blizzard dumped a year's worth of snow on western New York state.
Close
6 / 31
A man in an LED light mask (2nd R) performs the live art piece "Player" as he sits among visitors during the press preview of French artist Pierre Huyghe's first major retrospective, featuring approximately 60 works from the past 25 years, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California.

A man in an LED light mask (2nd R) performs the live art piece "Player" as he sits among visitors during the press preview of French artist Pierre Huyghe's first major retrospective, featuring approximately 60 works from the past 25 years, at the Los...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A man in an LED light mask (2nd R) performs the live art piece "Player" as he sits among visitors during the press preview of French artist Pierre Huyghe's first major retrospective, featuring approximately 60 works from the past 25 years, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California.
Close
7 / 31
An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia.

An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia.
Close
8 / 31
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi.

Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi.
Close
9 / 31
A bullet hole is seen in a door of a synagogue in Jerusalem where two Palestinian militants killed four rabbis and a policeman.

A bullet hole is seen in a door of a synagogue in Jerusalem where two Palestinian militants killed four rabbis and a policeman.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A bullet hole is seen in a door of a synagogue in Jerusalem where two Palestinian militants killed four rabbis and a policeman.
Close
10 / 31
An aerial view of roads as mining trucks travel along at CODELCO'S Andina copper mine at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city. The rock glaciers of the Chilean central zone, a huge source of water for the basins of the capital, are said to be threatened by the environmental impacts of hydroelectric and mining projects, according to environmental activists Greenpeace.

An aerial view of roads as mining trucks travel along at CODELCO'S Andina copper mine at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city. The rock glaciers of the Chilean central zone, a huge source of water for the basins of the capital, are said to be...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An aerial view of roads as mining trucks travel along at CODELCO'S Andina copper mine at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city. The rock glaciers of the Chilean central zone, a huge source of water for the basins of the capital, are said to be threatened by the environmental impacts of hydroelectric and mining projects, according to environmental activists Greenpeace.
Close
11 / 31
Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco. Frida, a previously unknown female Chihuahua, has won her first political office, being named Mayor of San Francisco for the day as part of a campaign to support the city's animal shelter.

Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco. Frida, a previously unknown female Chihuahua, has won...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco. Frida, a previously unknown female Chihuahua, has won her first political office, being named Mayor of San Francisco for the day as part of a campaign to support the city's animal shelter.
Close
12 / 31
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana. Followers of a self-styled "godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas from Indian security forces, preventing police from arresting the controversial guru who is wanted on murder charges. Police failed to break through the human chain of men, women and children around the fortress-like, sprawling hermitage where the 63-year-old Satguru Rampalji Maharaj lives.

Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana. Followers of a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana. Followers of a self-styled "godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas from Indian security forces, preventing police from arresting the controversial guru who is wanted on murder charges. Police failed to break through the human chain of men, women and children around the fortress-like, sprawling hermitage where the 63-year-old Satguru Rampalji Maharaj lives.
Close
13 / 31
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
14 / 31
People in front of an electronic board, showing various stock prices, are reflected in a polished stone surface outside a brokerage in Tokyo.

People in front of an electronic board, showing various stock prices, are reflected in a polished stone surface outside a brokerage in Tokyo.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
People in front of an electronic board, showing various stock prices, are reflected in a polished stone surface outside a brokerage in Tokyo.
Close
15 / 31
Police shout to protesters as they try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.

Police shout to protesters as they try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Police shout to protesters as they try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.
Close
16 / 31
A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago. The occupants of the home escaped uninjured after the crash.

A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago. The occupants of the home escaped uninjured after the crash.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago. The occupants of the home escaped uninjured after the crash.
Close
17 / 31
The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie (L) prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bars during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie (L) prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bars during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie (L) prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bars during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.
Close
18 / 31
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo.

A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo.
Close
19 / 31
Palestinian girls, relatives of Abdel-Rahman Shaloudi stand on a staircase near his destroyed home in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan. Israel on Wednesday destroyed the home of a Palestinian, Shaloudi, who last month ran over and killed two people at a Jerusalem tram stop.

Palestinian girls, relatives of Abdel-Rahman Shaloudi stand on a staircase near his destroyed home in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan. Israel on Wednesday destroyed the home of a Palestinian, Shaloudi, who last month ran over and killed...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Palestinian girls, relatives of Abdel-Rahman Shaloudi stand on a staircase near his destroyed home in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan. Israel on Wednesday destroyed the home of a Palestinian, Shaloudi, who last month ran over and killed two people at a Jerusalem tram stop.
Close
20 / 31
Jonatan Leliebre, 10 (L), and Oscar Torres, 9, exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana. Picture taken October 30, 2014.

Jonatan Leliebre, 10 (L), and Oscar Torres, 9, exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana. Picture taken October 30, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Jonatan Leliebre, 10 (L), and Oscar Torres, 9, exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana. Picture taken October 30, 2014.
Close
21 / 31
A man walks on the street during heavy smog in the central Bosnian town of Zenica.

A man walks on the street during heavy smog in the central Bosnian town of Zenica.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A man walks on the street during heavy smog in the central Bosnian town of Zenica.
Close
22 / 31
Indonesian police take cover as a molotov cocktail is thrown at them by student protesters during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia.

Indonesian police take cover as a molotov cocktail is thrown at them by student protesters during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Indonesian police take cover as a molotov cocktail is thrown at them by student protesters during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia.
Close
23 / 31
England's Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal during their international friendly soccer match against Scotland at Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow.

England's Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal during their international friendly soccer match against Scotland at Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
England's Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal during their international friendly soccer match against Scotland at Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow.
Close
24 / 31
A tourist is seen through a soap bubble as she takes a picture at Comercio square in downtown Lisbon.

A tourist is seen through a soap bubble as she takes a picture at Comercio square in downtown Lisbon.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A tourist is seen through a soap bubble as she takes a picture at Comercio square in downtown Lisbon.
Close
25 / 31
Masked Palestinians hold axes and a gun as they celebrate with others an attack on a Jerusalem synagogue, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Masked Palestinians hold axes and a gun as they celebrate with others an attack on a Jerusalem synagogue, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Masked Palestinians hold axes and a gun as they celebrate with others an attack on a Jerusalem synagogue, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Close
26 / 31
Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break with a fence a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.

Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break with a fence a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break with a fence a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.
Close
27 / 31
Al-Mujahideen army fighters, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, sit in shooting positions inside a damaged room during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo.

Al-Mujahideen army fighters, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, sit in shooting positions inside a damaged room during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Al-Mujahideen army fighters, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, sit in shooting positions inside a damaged room during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo.
Close
28 / 31
A woman, dressed in a traditional Japanese kimono, poses for tourists in Kyoto, western Japan.

A woman, dressed in a traditional Japanese kimono, poses for tourists in Kyoto, western Japan.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A woman, dressed in a traditional Japanese kimono, poses for tourists in Kyoto, western Japan.
Close
29 / 31
Swans sit in a boat after they were rounded up from Hamburg's inner city lake Alster. Every year the swans are collected from waterways around the northern German city of Hamburg and taken to winter quarters where they are fed and cared for until the spring.

Swans sit in a boat after they were rounded up from Hamburg's inner city lake Alster. Every year the swans are collected from waterways around the northern German city of Hamburg and taken to winter quarters where they are fed and cared for until the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Swans sit in a boat after they were rounded up from Hamburg's inner city lake Alster. Every year the swans are collected from waterways around the northern German city of Hamburg and taken to winter quarters where they are fed and cared for until the spring.
Close
30 / 31
The bodies of Aryeh Kopinsky (C), Calman Levine (L) and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg lie in vehicles during their funeral near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

The bodies of Aryeh Kopinsky (C), Calman Levine (L) and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg lie in vehicles during their funeral near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
The bodies of Aryeh Kopinsky (C), Calman Levine (L) and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg lie in vehicles during their funeral near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Nov 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Nov 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Nov 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast