Student activists stage a 'die-in' as part of the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest at Washington University in St. Louis.
A terminally ill patient raises his arm in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, November 30, 2014.
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire near the ruins of houses which witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City December 1, 2014.
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva, Switzerland, December 1, 2014. The installation is part of the Geneva Lux Festival presenting four art installations in...more
Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, sail a yacht to mark the end of the sailboat season on the Yenisei River, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 30, 2014. "...more
A monkey cowers as its trainer Qi Defang approaches during training for a circus in Suzhou, Anhui province, November 29, 2014. Suzhou is known as the hometown of circus troupes in China and has more than 300 circus troupes.
A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
An image of 18-year-old Michael Brown is seen on the tie of his father Michael Brown Sr. as he attends Sunday service under a makeshift tent next to the destroyed Flood Christian Church in Ferguson, Missouri November 30, 2014.
Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
An injured girl reacts during what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in the Bab al-Hadid district of Aleppo November 30, 2014.
Flamingos are seen in a nature reserve park in Panyu district south of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, November 30, 2014.
A burnt wall is seen in a torched classroom in an Arab-Jewish school in Jerusalem November 30, 2014. Suspected Jewish extremists set fire to the classroom, police said, targeting a symbol of co-existence in a city on edge over a recent surge in...more
A volunteer pins a red ribbon on the blouse of a sex worker, as her child looks on, during an event to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014.
Israeli soldiers stand at the scene of a stabbing attack near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, part of the Gush Etzion bloc, December 1, 2014. A Palestinian woman stabbed and slightly injured an Israeli in the occupied West Bank and was then...more
Children, who are internally displaced due to fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, walk past tents at the Jarjanaz refugee camp in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria November 30, 2014.
London's Mayor Boris Johnson rides on the monorail during an official visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 1, 2014.
Two bulls fight as villagers watch during an ethnic Dong traditional bullfighting contest in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, November 29, 2014.
Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, greet the crew of another boat as they sail a yacht to mark the end of the sailboat season, with the air temperature at about minus 18 degrees Celsius...more
Locally made shells are launched by Free Syrian Army fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Handarat area, north of Aleppo November 30, 2014.
Nine-year-old Tumelo holds his grandmother's hand after taking his medication at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014. Nkosi's Haven provides residential care for destitute HIV-positive mothers and their children, whether...more
A competitor throws during the UK Christmas Tree Throwing Championships in Keele, central England, November 30, 2014.
A protester shouts at police as he blocks traffic before being arrested outside the Ferguson Police Station in Ferguson, Missouri November 29, 2014.
The Grey Cup splits into two pieces as Calgary Stampeders' Matt Walter celebrates in the locker room after his team defeated the Hamilton Tiger Cats in the CFL's 102nd Grey Cup football championship in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 30, 2014.
Terminally ill patients rest in their beds in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.
Calgary Stampeders' Nik Lewis (82) jumps over Hamilton Tiger Cats' Brandon Stewart (9) while running the football in the first half during the CFL's 102nd Grey Cup football championship in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 30, 2014.
Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party leader, reacts after being re-elected during their congress in Lyon November 30, 2014.
AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan stretches before the start of his Italian Serie A soccer match against Inter Milan at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 30, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters sleep at a tunnel blocked by protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Pope Francis is seen through a window aboard his plane as he leaves Istanbul, November 30, 2014.
