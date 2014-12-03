Swedish Member of Parliament Barbro Westerholm (L) speaks to former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden, shown on a livestream from Moscow, during the Right Livelihood Award ceremony at the second chamber hall at the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm....more

Swedish Member of Parliament Barbro Westerholm (L) speaks to former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden, shown on a livestream from Moscow, during the Right Livelihood Award ceremony at the second chamber hall at the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm. Snowden was awarded the Right Livelihood Honorary Award for "his courage and skill in revealing the unprecedented extent of state surveillance violating basic democratic processes and constitutional rights."

