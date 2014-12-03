Editor's choice
A police officer stands over activists, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, as they stage a 'die-in' during rush hour at Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York on December 3, 2014.
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine, December 1, 2014.
A sign for the village of Schneeberg, translated as Snow Mountain, is covered with ice, in northern Austria, December 3, 2014.
Rescuers search for survivors at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa December 3, 2014.
Israeli police forces detain a suspected Palestinian at a supermarket, where another Palestinian stabbed two people according to police and an ambulance service, near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank December 3, 2014.
A protester pushing his bicycle yells slogans while walking underneath a red cloth during a protest in support of the 43 missing trainee teachers in Mexico City December 1, 2014.
Gregory Hughes (front), the father of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, cries as he carries his son's casket past mourners after his funeral service in the town of Macksville, Australia, December 3, 2014.
Men bury coffins of six people killed during the October 30 and 31 popular uprising, during a funeral service in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso December 2, 2014.
A sculptural artwork depicting a hooded high school student shooting former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and headless presidents is seen at the Contemporary Art Museum in Santiago, Chile December 2, 2014. The artwork, part of the "El ladrillo...more
A protester argues with police officers during a protest over the grand jury verdict in the shooting death of Michael Brown, in Webster Grove, Missouri, December 2, 2014.
Llamas are seen in front of the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco December 2, 2014.
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attend a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels December 2, 2014.
African migrants sit atop a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla December 2, 2014.
Melchorita Garcia, who is at risk of being evicted from her home by the end of the year, cries as she watches how Jose Antonio Giraldo Zacarias, 44, (not pictured) is told that his eviction has been temporarily suspended in Madrid December 2, 2014....more
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front drive in a convoy as they tour villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pictured during a news conference at his office in Jerusalem December 2, 2014.
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carries his weapon as he stands in an olive tree field, near villages which the Nusra Front said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014.
A mourner cries at the cemetery before the burial of late student Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014. Tugce Albayrak, 23, was beaten up in mid-November in front of a fast food in Offenbach near Frankfurt, as she tried to defend...more
(L-R) Cardinal Joseph Zen, former head of the Catholic Church in Hong Kong, walks with Occupy Central civil disobedience founders Reverend Chu Yiu-ming, Chinese University sociology professor Chan Kin-man and University of Hong Kong law professor...more
Students of Tevfik Ileri Imam Hatip School climb flights of stairs as they leave their classrooms for a break in Ankara November 18, 2014.
Student leader Joshua Wong makes a phone call during a hunger strike outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 2, 2014.
A volunteer clears rubbish from the Ciliwung River after flooding last week, in the Jatinegara district of Jakarta, December 3, 2014.
The field is seen after the third ODI (One Day International) cricket match between England and Sri Lanka was stopped due to rain, in Hambantota December 3, 2014.
Men suspected of fighting against al Qaeda's Nusra Front sit inside a room, after being detained by Nusra Front members, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014.
A drought-related cactus installation called "Desert of Cantareira" by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano is seen at Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo December 2, 2014.
A Syrian refugee boy pauses as he carries his sister to their house in Hacibayram district of Ankara November 21, 2014. The graffiti on the wall reads, "He is now a soldier."
Salvadoran workers build a Christmas tree at the Gerardo Barrios Square in San Salvador December 2, 2014.
Singer Taylor Swift (L) performs as model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London December 2, 2014.
A newlywed couple kiss during a photo shoot, as an assistant runs away after lifting the veil, in Chongqing municipality, December 1, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.