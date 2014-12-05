Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine. The Psycho-Neurological Hospital is caught in the...more

Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbsk, in a territory controlled by "Lugansk People's Republic" (LPR), eastern Ukraine. The Psycho-Neurological Hospital is caught in the crossfire in separatist-held territory. Medical workers say the head of the hospital was killed by a shell in Luhansk and about half the 180 staff have fled. There were 400 patients when fighting began, they say.

