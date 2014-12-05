Francisco Ascencio, a member of the Salvadorean national amputee soccer team, is massaged before a training session at Jorge "Magico" Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador. The El Salvador Amputee National Football team was founded in 1987 by...more

Francisco Ascencio, a member of the Salvadorean national amputee soccer team, is massaged before a training session at Jorge "Magico" Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador. The El Salvador Amputee National Football team was founded in 1987 by veterans who lost their limbs during the civil war in the Central American nation. Many members of the team joined as part of their rehabilitation process and the team have won the world championship three times, from 1987 to 1989.

