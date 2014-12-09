An undated handout photo released by Santa Catarina State Police on December 6, 2014 shows a swastika at the bottom of a swimming pool in Vale do Itajai, Santa Catarina state, Brazil. According to local media reports, police officers in a helicopter...more

An undated handout photo released by Santa Catarina State Police on December 6, 2014 shows a swastika at the bottom of a swimming pool in Vale do Itajai, Santa Catarina state, Brazil. According to local media reports, police officers in a helicopter taking part in an anti-kidnapping operation spotted the Nazi symbol by chance. A subsequent police investigation revealed that the swastika had been there for 13 years. No charges have been filed against the homeowner, who told police he was not promoting Nazism, as the pool was situated on private land.

