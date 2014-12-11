Editor's choice
Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (L) scuffles with an Israeli border policeman near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014. Abu Ein died shortly after being hit by Israeli soldiers during a protest in the occupied West Bank, a Reuters...more
A polluted area caused by an oil spill is seen at the Evrona desert reserve, near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat December 10, 2014.
Carabiniers of Monaco's Prince Albert II fire canons to announce the birth of twins of Prince Albert II of Monoco and Charlene, in front of the Monaco Palace December 10, 2014.
People take pictures as tugboats help a barge transporting the last rolling gate for the new locks on the Pacific side of the Panama Canal through the Miraflores locks in Panama City December 10, 2014.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is congratulated by Hesse's state Premier Volker Bouffier on her re-election as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Cologne December 9, 2014.
Australian Aboriginal hunter Roy Gaykamangu of the Yolngu people carries a crocodile he has just shot dead along the edge of a billabong near the 'out station' of Yathalamarra, located on the outksirts of Ramingining in East Arnhem Land November 22,...more
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks to reporters on the upcoming budget battle on Capitol Hill in Washington December 9, 2014. Congressional negotiators unveiled a $1.1 trillion spending bill that aims to avoid a government shutdown and...more
A man holds a girl as she tries to escape when she realized she is to to be married, about 80 km (50 miles) from the town of Marigat in Baringo County December 7, 2014. As Pokot tradition dictates, the future husband arrived to her family home with a...more
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses with the medal and the diploma during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014.
Fallen merchandises are seen inside a supermarket after it was looted by a small group of protesters during a largely peaceful march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California...more
French President Francois Hollande and former hostage Serge Lazarevic hug each other after Lazarevic, who was kidnapped in northern Mali, was freed by al Qaeda's North African wing after nearly three years, at the Villacoublay military airport, near...more
A sick man is carried away to be tested for Ebola after collapsing on a street in Monrovia December 9, 2014.
A woman pushes a pram with a child as heavy fog covered streets in a small town of Zaslavl, northwest of Minsk, December 10, 2014.
David Wong, a 41-year-old cellist, performs on a vehicle bridge filled with tents set up by pro-democracy protesters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 9, 2014.
Typhoon victims wait for relief supplies on a beach in a remote village in Dolores, Eastern Samar, central Philippines December 9, 2014.
A protester scuffles with police officers while Chen Deming, president of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), arrives for an an eight-day visit, at Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, December 9, 2014.
Servicemen from the 23rd battalion of the II infantry brigade of the Georgian Armed Forces stand during a farewell ceremony at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi December 9, 2014. According to Georgia's Defence Ministry, one company of the...more
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014.
Pokot girls attired with traditional jewellery stand in a circle during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood, about 80 km (50 miles) from the town of Marigat in Baringo County December 6, 2014. The ceremony lasts...more
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel wears body armor as he steps off a helicopter in Baghdad December 9, 2014.
A man wearing a Christmas hat poses for photographer at a factory producing Christmas decorations in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, December 4, 2014.
A general view shows the Borodinsky opencast coal mine, near the Siberian town of Borodino, east of Krasnoyarsk, December 9, 2014.
A kindergarten is seen surrounded by rubble at a demolition site in Xi'An, Shaanxi province, December 8, 2014. According to local government, the kindergarten has been running without license and will be forced to shut down.
Faisel, 16, a member of Egyptian parkour group "EGY PK", practices a jump in front of the Pyramid of Khufu, the largest of the Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, December 9, 2014.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, place flowers at the edge of the South pool of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York, December 9, 2014.
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale gets hit in the face by the elbow of Ludogorets' Georgi Terziev during their Champions League Group B soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid December 9, 2014.
Yinfeng Hotel collapses as it is being demolished by explosives in Wuhan, Hubei province, December 9, 2014.
