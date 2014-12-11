Edition:
Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein (L) scuffles with an Israeli border policeman near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2014. Abu Ein died shortly after being hit by Israeli soldiers during a protest in the occupied West Bank, a Reuters photographer who witnessed the incident and a Palestinian medic said. Ziad Abu Ein, a minister without portfolio who was in his early 50s, was rushed by ambulance from the scene, in the village of Turmusiya, but died en route to the nearby Palestinian city of Ramallah. The Israeli army was looking into the incident, a spokeswoman said, She did not immediately provide further information.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A polluted area caused by an oil spill is seen at the Evrona desert reserve, near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Carabiniers of Monaco's Prince Albert II fire canons to announce the birth of twins of Prince Albert II of Monoco and Charlene, in front of the Monaco Palace December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
People take pictures as tugboats help a barge transporting the last rolling gate for the new locks on the Pacific side of the Panama Canal through the Miraflores locks in Panama City December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is congratulated by Hesse's state Premier Volker Bouffier on her re-election as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Cologne December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Australian Aboriginal hunter Roy Gaykamangu of the Yolngu people carries a crocodile he has just shot dead along the edge of a billabong near the 'out station' of Yathalamarra, located on the outksirts of Ramingining in East Arnhem Land November 22, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks to reporters on the upcoming budget battle on Capitol Hill in Washington December 9, 2014. Congressional negotiators unveiled a $1.1 trillion spending bill that aims to avoid a government shutdown and punts an immigration showdown between Republicans and President Obama until February.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A man holds a girl as she tries to escape when she realized she is to to be married, about 80 km (50 miles) from the town of Marigat in Baringo County December 7, 2014. As Pokot tradition dictates, the future husband arrived to her family home with a group of men to collect the girl. The men arrived with the last settled dowry of livestock for the girl's family. In this case it was 20 goats, three camels and 10 cows, given during a period of several weeks. The remaining 10 cows were to be given the morning the girl was taken to her new home by her husband and the rest of the men. The girl was unaware of the marriage arrangements that her father had made. The family said that if they had told her in advance she might have run away from home.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses with the medal and the diploma during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Fallen merchandises are seen inside a supermarket after it was looted by a small group of protesters during a largely peaceful march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
French President Francois Hollande and former hostage Serge Lazarevic hug each other after Lazarevic, who was kidnapped in northern Mali, was freed by al Qaeda's North African wing after nearly three years, at the Villacoublay military airport, near Paris, December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A sick man is carried away to be tested for Ebola after collapsing on a street in Monrovia December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A woman pushes a pram with a child as heavy fog covered streets in a small town of Zaslavl, northwest of Minsk, December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
David Wong, a 41-year-old cellist, performs on a vehicle bridge filled with tents set up by pro-democracy protesters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Typhoon victims wait for relief supplies on a beach in a remote village in Dolores, Eastern Samar, central Philippines December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A protester scuffles with police officers while Chen Deming, president of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), arrives for an an eight-day visit, at Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Servicemen from the 23rd battalion of the II infantry brigade of the Georgian Armed Forces stand during a farewell ceremony at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi December 9, 2014. According to Georgia's Defence Ministry, one company of the battalion departs to shift change another Georgian unit as a part of the EUFOR-RCA European Union military operation in the Central African Republic.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Aman Palace in Kabul December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Pokot girls attired with traditional jewellery stand in a circle during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood, about 80 km (50 miles) from the town of Marigat in Baringo County December 6, 2014. The ceremony lasts one night and through the next day. Before the ceremony, as Pokot tradition dictates, the girls are secluded for over a month, out of sight of the men in the community. The ceremony will mark the girls coming to age and they will be able to be married. For most, their marriages have already been arranged. During the ceremony the girls will sing and stay standing from the afternoon through out the night and the morning after.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel wears body armor as he steps off a helicopter in Baghdad December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A man wearing a Christmas hat poses for photographer at a factory producing Christmas decorations in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A general view shows the Borodinsky opencast coal mine, near the Siberian town of Borodino, east of Krasnoyarsk, December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A kindergarten is seen surrounded by rubble at a demolition site in Xi'An, Shaanxi province, December 8, 2014. According to local government, the kindergarten has been running without license and will be forced to shut down.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Faisel, 16, a member of Egyptian parkour group "EGY PK", practices a jump in front of the Pyramid of Khufu, the largest of the Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, place flowers at the edge of the South pool of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York, December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale gets hit in the face by the elbow of Ludogorets' Georgi Terziev during their Champions League Group B soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Yinfeng Hotel collapses as it is being demolished by explosives in Wuhan, Hubei province, December 9, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
