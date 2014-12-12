Editor's choice
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte beach has gained popularity with big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara broke a world record for the largest wave surfed here in 2011.
Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan pauses before answering a reporter's question during a rare news conference at CIA Headquarters in Virginia December 11, 2014. Brennan said that some agency officers used "abhorrent"...more
A cinema goer watches Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theater in Mumbai December 11, 2014. The movie, released in October 1995, has set a record...more
A demonstrator is taken away by police officers at an area previously blocked by pro-democracy supporters, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.
A contractor drags his bag out of a housing complex at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of the ongoing Operation Resolute Support in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.
Men travel in a boat after fishing at sea at night in the fishermen's village in El Max in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria October 29, 2014. El Max, where hundreds of boats dart through the canals, has been called the "Venice of Egypt" for its...more
A home sits off of its foundation in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014 as a Pacific winter storm hits the western United States.
Guests stand after Belgian designer Raf Simons Fall 2015 fashion show for French fashion house Christian Dior in Tokyo December 11, 2014.
A general view of lake Laguna 513, at more than 13,000 feet above sea level in front of the Hualcan glacier in Huascaran natural reserve in Ancash November 29, 2014. Scientists warn that if a giant chunk of ice from the Hualcan glacier breaks off it...more
Cast members James Franco and Seth Rogen pose during premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
Yexibel Gainsa, 14, practices with an epee during a fencing class at the "Martyrs of Barbados" gymnasium in downtown Havana, December 2, 2014. About 100 students train at the gymnasium, which was named after 73 Cuban fencers, known as the "Martyrs of...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during a photo opportunity with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi December 11, 2014.
A Palestinian protester takes position near a burning tire amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Families carry their belongings as they evacuate their homes after a fire broke out at a slum area in Manila December 11, 2014.
Women embrace in the house of Alexander Mora Venancio, one of the 43 missing students of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgo, in El Pericon, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, December 11, 2014.
A police officer carries two boys to safety after an Amber Alert vehicle was stopped on a freeway exit ramp in Santee, California December 11, 2014. Police arrested the driver, believed to be Daniel Perez, and rescued two of four boys after two had...more
People look at a car hanging on the edge of a caved-in area on a street in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province December 12, 2014.
Producer and director Don Mischer unveils his star, as confetti fly, with other guests on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
Singer Rihanna and her grandfather Lionel Braithwaite share a laugh at the First Annual Diamond Ball fundraising event to benefit the Clara Lionel Foundation, at The Vineyard in Beverly Hills, California December 11, 2014.
A pro-democracy supporter makes a salute from "The Hunger Games" movies while holding a sign outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Fishermen from India rest on the ground after being detained in Pakistani waters, at a police station in Karachi December 11, 2014. Pakistan maritime authorities arrested 58 Indian fishermen and took into custody their ten boats for illegal fishing...more
Fans stand in darkness in the tribune of the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Besiktas and Tottenham Hotspur, in Istanbul December 11, 2014. Play was suspended and the players taken off the pitch a few...more
Belgium's Queen Mathilde cries while sitting besides King Philippe during a funeral service for Belgium's Queen Fabiola at Saint-Gudule cathedral in Brussels December 12, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslim gather as they commemorate Arbain in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad December 11, 2014. Millions of Shi'ites gather in the holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala to observe Arbain, which marks the end of 40 days of mourning for Imam Hussein, a...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.