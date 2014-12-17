A detail of a resin sculpture, called "All Together Now", by artist Andrew Edward's is seen after being unveiled in the remains of St Luke's Church in Liverpool, northern England December 15 , 2014. The sculpture, depicting the Christmas Day football...more

A detail of a resin sculpture, called "All Together Now", by artist Andrew Edward's is seen after being unveiled in the remains of St Luke's Church in Liverpool, northern England December 15 , 2014. The sculpture, depicting the Christmas Day football match between German and British soldiers fighting on the front line in World War One in 1914, will be displayed in the church that was damaged during German bombing of Liverpool in 1941. REUTERS/Phil Noble

