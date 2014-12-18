Editor's Choice
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Women in angel costumes marching around the site of the Sydney cafe siege line up to receive an embrace from a man giving out 'free hugs' to those mourning the victims of the incident in Sydney's Martin Place, Australia, December 18, 2014....more
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A man, whose surname is He, cuddles the body of his dead wife during a sub-zero evening in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, December 17, 2014. The man sat by the roadside while holding his wife's body for almost two hours till his son came and...more
A anti-Castro Cuban exile reacts after the announcement of restoring diplomatic ties between Cuba and United States, at an area knows as 'Little Havana' in downtown Miami, Florida December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A bride from the Santa Marta slum is escorted by a police officer to her group wedding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 17, 2014. A total of 16 couples took part in a mass wedding ceremony organized by the Police Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) as part of...more
Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Makongeni estate in Nairobi, Kenya, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Storm clouds gather over Shell's Pulau Bukom oil refinery in Singapore December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Security officers (L) scuffle with students during a protest outside the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, December 17, 2014. Opposition groups held anti-government protests in Ankara and across Turkey on the first anniversary of the corruption...more
Cho Hyun-ah (C), also known as Heather Cho, daughter of Korean Air Lines Chairman Cho Yang-ho, arrives at the Seoul Western District Prosecutor's Office in Seoul December 17, 2014. South Korea's transport ministry said it would report to prosecutors...more
A signage is seen posted on the box office window at the Sunshine Cinema in New York December 17, 2014. The New York premiere of "The Interview", a Sony Pictures comedy about the assassination of North Korean President Kim Jong-Un, has been canceled....more
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays inside a mosque at the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoomi during a festival in Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir December 17, 2014. Hundreds of Kashmiri Muslims who believe in Sufism - a mystical form of...more
Palestinian members of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, descend while being harnessed to zip lines as smoke engulfs a building during a military parade marking the 27th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December...more
Gerard Depardieu attends a ceremony and news conference to present the watch from the line 'Proud to be Russian', promoted by the actor, in Moscow, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A general view from the top of the 6030 feet high Wendelstein mountain shows the Alps and surrounding mountains on December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Mannequins are seen on the floor outside a shop in an underground passage in Moscow, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pope Francis, who's 78th birthday is today, blows out candles on a cake as he arrives to lead his general audience at the Vatican, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (VATICAN - Tags: RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A woman prays for Zulfiqar, 45, a teacher who survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, as he lies on a hospital bed in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ailina Tsarnaev, sister of the accused Boston Marathon Bombing brothers, Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York December 17, 2014. Ailina Tsarnaev faced court on charges of aggravated harassment for making a...more
A grave digger sleeps near the graves of Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Kyle McCoy addresses the Berkeley City Council meeting in Berkeley, California December 16, 2014. Dozens of people spoke before the council to condemn police tactics, including teargas and non-lethal projectiles, used against anti-police brutality...more
Soldiers shout as they practice in temperatures of about -22 F in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Alan and Judy Gross walk through a parking garage after arriving for a news conference at a law firm in Washington December 17, 2014. Cuba released Alan Gross earlier in the day after five years in prison. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
