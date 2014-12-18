People light candles in small caves near the Mar Saba Monastery in the Judean desert, east of the Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 18, 2014. The Greek Orthodox monastery, which was built in the fifth century AD, currently houses some...more

People light candles in small caves near the Mar Saba Monastery in the Judean desert, east of the Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 18, 2014. The Greek Orthodox monastery, which was built in the fifth century AD, currently houses some 20 monks and has been occupied almost continuously since it was founded, which, according to the Web site of Israel's tourism ministry, makes it one of the oldest inhabited monasteries in the world. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

