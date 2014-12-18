Edition:
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A man, whose surname is He, cuddles the body of his dead wife during a sub-zero evening in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, December 17, 2014. The man sat by the roadside while holding his wife's body for almost two hours till his son came and persuaded him to bring the body home, according to local media. The wife had just bought medicine from a pharmacy when she collapsed in a street and died of heart failure. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A student is detained during a demonstration near the Ministry of Education at Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Coast Guard members conduct flare training on Plum Island, Massachussetts, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class MyeongHi Clegg

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Cuba's President Raul Castro talks with Gerardo Hernandez (L), Ramon Labanino (2nd L) and Antonio Guerrero (2nd R) in Havana, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A policeman collects blood samples as evidence on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Pakistan Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Pro-Russian rebels adjust the radio as they prepare to listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference broadcast in Donetsk, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Women in angel costumes marching around the site of the Sydney cafe siege line up to receive an embrace from a man giving out 'free hugs' to those mourning the victims of the incident in Sydney's Martin Place, Australia, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
People light candles in small caves near the Mar Saba Monastery in the Judean desert, east of the Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 18, 2014. The Greek Orthodox monastery, which was built in the fifth century AD, currently houses some 20 monks and has been occupied almost continuously since it was founded, which, according to the Web site of Israel's tourism ministry, makes it one of the oldest inhabited monasteries in the world. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A anti-Castro Cuban exile reacts after the announcement of restoring diplomatic ties between Cuba and United States, at an area knows as 'Little Havana' in downtown Miami, Florida December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A bride from the Santa Marta slum is escorted by a police officer to her group wedding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 17, 2014. A total of 16 couples took part in a mass wedding ceremony organized by the Police Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) as part of activities geared towards social enhancement of the slums. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Makongeni estate in Nairobi, Kenya, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Storm clouds gather over Shell's Pulau Bukom oil refinery in Singapore December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Security officers (L) scuffle with students during a protest outside the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, December 17, 2014. Opposition groups held anti-government protests in Ankara and across Turkey on the first anniversary of the corruption probe which became public with police raids on December 17 last year, and led to the resignation of three ministers and prompted Erdogan to purge the state apparatus, reassigning thousands of police and hundreds of judges and prosecutors. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Cho Hyun-ah (C), also known as Heather Cho, daughter of Korean Air Lines Chairman Cho Yang-ho, arrives at the Seoul Western District Prosecutor's Office in Seoul December 17, 2014. South Korea's transport ministry said it would report to prosecutors Heather Cho, a former Korean Air Lines executive who delayed a flight earlier this month because she was unhappy about how she was served nuts. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A signage is seen posted on the box office window at the Sunshine Cinema in New York December 17, 2014. The New York premiere of "The Interview", a Sony Pictures comedy about the assassination of North Korean President Kim Jong-Un, has been canceled. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays inside a mosque at the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoomi during a festival in Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir December 17, 2014. Hundreds of Kashmiri Muslims who believe in Sufism - a mystical form of Islam - visited the shrine of Makhdoomi to offer prayers on his birth anniversary. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Palestinian members of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, descend while being harnessed to zip lines as smoke engulfs a building during a military parade marking the 27th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Gerard Depardieu attends a ceremony and news conference to present the watch from the line 'Proud to be Russian', promoted by the actor, in Moscow, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A general view from the top of the 6030 feet high Wendelstein mountain shows the Alps and surrounding mountains on December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Mannequins are seen on the floor outside a shop in an underground passage in Moscow, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Pope Francis, who's 78th birthday is today, blows out candles on a cake as he arrives to lead his general audience at the Vatican, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (VATICAN - Tags: RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A woman prays for Zulfiqar, 45, a teacher who survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, as he lies on a hospital bed in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Ailina Tsarnaev, sister of the accused Boston Marathon Bombing brothers, Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York December 17, 2014. Ailina Tsarnaev faced court on charges of aggravated harassment for making a bomb threat against her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A grave digger sleeps near the graves of Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Kyle McCoy addresses the Berkeley City Council meeting in Berkeley, California December 16, 2014. Dozens of people spoke before the council to condemn police tactics, including teargas and non-lethal projectiles, used against anti-police brutality demonstrators on December 6. McCoy said he was arrested that night and faces a felony charge for assault with a deadly weapon. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Soldiers shout as they practice in temperatures of about -22 F in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Alan and Judy Gross walk through a parking garage after arriving for a news conference at a law firm in Washington December 17, 2014. Cuba released Alan Gross earlier in the day after five years in prison. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
