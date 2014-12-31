Editor's Choice
Fireworks light up the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during an early light show before the midnight New Year fireworks, in Australia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Members of the Search and Rescue Agency SARS carry debris recovered from the sea presumed from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel
A U.S. soldier from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment rests on bags stored in a shipping container during preparations for a return home from Afghanistan, at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 31,...more
An Ebola patient is put on a Hercules transport plane at Glasgow Airport in Scotland December 30, 2014, to be transported to London. A healthcare worker has been diagnosed with Ebola a day after flying home to Glasgow from Sierra Leone, the Scottish...more
Edy, a man who has been homeless for several years, tries to sleep in his car which is parked in a lot in Nice, southern France, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
U.S. soldiers from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walk on a hill after finishing with a training exercise near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) walks beside AirAsia's CEO Tony Fernandes after meeting with family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny (R) talks with his brother and co-defendant Oleg (inside defendants cage) during a court hearing in Moscow December 30, 2014. A Russian court ruled to give Kremlin critic Alexei...more
A partially collapsed wall at the Morton Salt facility gave way to tons of salt being dumped onto parked cars at an adjacent car dealership in Chicago, Illinois, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Mustafa, a British-Egyptian homeless man, rests in downtown Nice, southern France, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Air force personnel carry presumed to be from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 recovered from the sea at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel
Vigilante leader Luis Antonio Torres, alias "El Americano" (C), holds hands with a relative after he and other vigilantes voluntarily surrender to state authorities to cooperate in a shootout investigation in the town of Buenavista Tomatlan,...more
Firefighters work on the site of a bus crash on a slope next to the A4 motorway near the town of Bad Hersfeld, Germany, December 30, 2014. The bus, carrying pensioners from Baden-Wuerttemberg to Leipzig, lost control and veered off the road after a...more
An Occupy-themed guesthouse run by British freelance writer Stephen Thompson, 50, is pictured as he poses in his tent in Hong Kong December 30, 2014. Set up in a small apartment in the Causeway Bay shopping district, the guesthouse that gives what it...more
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Islamiya (the Islamic Front) prepare an improvised explosive to fire towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the frontline near Nairab military airport in Aleppo, Syria, December 30, 2014....more
Cho Hyun-ah (C), also known as Heather Cho, daughter of chairman of Korean Air Lines, Cho Yang-ho, leaves for a detention facility after a Korean court ordered her to be detained, at the Seoul Western District Prosecutor's office December 30, 2014....more
A crew member of an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance plane says a prayer before a search mission to look for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501 in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka island, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
The Blue Sky M cargo ship, carrying an estimated 900 migrants, is seen at the Gallipoli harbour, southern Italy, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Shinto priest looks behind a cover during ceremonies bidding farewell to 2014, ahead of New Year's Day, at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Indonesian military carry the caskets containing the bodies of two AirAsia flight QZ8501 passengers recovered off the coast of Borneo at a military base in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
A performer in a ram costume looks at his phone backstage during a performance in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 30, 2014. The show is held to celebrate the upcoming year 2015, which is the year of sheep in Chinese zodiac calendar....more
A man pushes his bicycle across a street amid cold wind at an impoverished neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An Afghan girl sits amongst burning garbage dump in Kabul December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman wears a head band displaying 2015 as she waits for the annual New Year fireworks display on Sydney Harbour, Australia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Best photos of the year 2014
The stories behind our top photos of 2014.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.