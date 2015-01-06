A Bulgarian man breaks the ice as he wades in the icy waters of the Tundzha river, in front of others who are dancing and singing during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. It is believed that...more

A Bulgarian man breaks the ice as he wades in the icy waters of the Tundzha river, in front of others who are dancing and singing during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. It is believed that the ritual will bring good health to the participants throughout the new year. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

