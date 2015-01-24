Editor's Choice
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw stones at Israeli troops during clashes near Israel's Ofer Prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian boys attend Friday prayers as they sit at the remains of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A supporter is seen as Greek flags are placed on empty seats before a campaign rally by Greek Prime Minister and leader of the conservative New Democracy party Antonis Samaras before an election rally in Athens January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Ghana fans cheer during the team's 2015 African Cup of Nations Group C soccer match against Algeria in Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Afghan men throw stones toward a U.S. compound during a demonstration against the satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo's cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, in Kabul, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Idols installed on a tableau are wrapped in a plastic sheet to protect them from rain during a media preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Rescued migrants on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat reach out for bottles of water being distributed by a soldier in a biohazard suit after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett...more
Britain's Prince Andrew greets a business leader during a reception at the sideline of the World Economic Forum in Davos January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence in Tokyo January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
President Barack Obama touches the cheek of Akira Cooper during a visit to the Community Children's Center in Lawrence, Kansas January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams of the serves to Vera Zvonareva of Russia during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ousted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets in a traditional way as she leaves Parliament after delivering a statement during the National Legislative Assembly meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
President Barack Obama pauses while speaking during a visit to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Somali government forces drive their armored personnel carrier (APC) at the scene of a suicide car explosion in front of the SYL hotel in the capital Mogadishu January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Supporters gather to listen the speech of opposition leader and head of the radical left Syriza party Alexis Tsipras during a campaign rally in central Athens, Greece, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Glow-in-the-dark blue waves caused by the phenomenon known as harmful algal bloom or red tide, are seen at night near Sam Mun Tsai beach in Hong Kong, China, January 22, 2015. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women dressed in Chinese traditional costumes hold onto a ski lift as they are transferred to top of a ski trail during a promotional event at a ski resort in Sanmenxia, Henan province, China, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-abortion demonstrators pray in the hallway outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislative office on Capitol Hill in Washington January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Defendant Magomed Z., a Russian national (C) is guarded as he talks to his lawyer Wolfgang Blaschitz (L) before the start of his trial at the courthouse in Krems, Austria, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A passenger boat moves across the water while people onboard feed seagulls at Botahtaung Jetty in Yangon, Myanmar, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Members of South Korean girl group Gfriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An Afghan woman wearing a burqa waits for transportation with her children on a cold day in Kabul January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Constitution assembly members shout slogans during the meeting at the parliament on the final day to draft the new constitution in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A general view of clouds above Brazil's National Congress headquarters before heavy rains in Brasilia January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, Ukraine,January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating Dudi Sela of Israel in their men's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Palestinians attend Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the Shejaia neighbourhood east of Gaza City January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Policemen rest on an inflatable raft at the flooded Kelapa Gading business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 23, 2015. Floods inundated several areas of Jakarta after heavy rains in the capital city, local media reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta
