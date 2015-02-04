Former Cuban President Fidel Castro talks to President of Cuba's University Students Federation Randy Perdomo during a meeting in Havana in this picture provided by Cubadebate. Photographs of Castro, 88, appeared in official media on for the first...more

Former Cuban President Fidel Castro talks to President of Cuba's University Students Federation Randy Perdomo during a meeting in Havana in this picture provided by Cubadebate. Photographs of Castro, 88, appeared in official media on for the first time since August, showing him slightly hunched over while seated, but appearing animated as he spoke with the student leader. The pictures of Castro with Perdomo were taken on January 23, 2015 according to Perdomo's account. REUTERS/Cubadebate/Handout via Reuters

Close