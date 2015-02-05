Editor's choice
A woman reacts outside a damaged hospital in Donetsk, Ukraine February 4, 2015. At least two shells landed near a hospital in the separatist-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, killing at least three people nearby, a Reuters eyewitness...more
Australian journalist Peter Greste receives a kiss from his mother Lois (L) and father Juris upon his return home at Brisbane International Airport, February 5, 2015. Peter Greste, the Al Jazeera journalist freed after more than a year in an Egyptian...more
A still image taken from an amateur video shot by a motorist shows a TransAsia Airways plane cartwheeling over a motorway soon after the turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft took off in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/AMVID via Reuters...more
Ivan Timofeenko, co-founder of the "Newton Park" interactive museum of science, demonstrates the so-called Mirror Box, which produces various combinations of reflections creating volumetric geometric figures, during preparations for a performance for...more
Workers attempt to release the vehicle that was struck by a commuter train from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl removes belongings from a donkey after it fell onto its side upon arrival at the Zamzam IDP camp for Internally Displaced Persons, near El Fasher in North Darfur, Sudan February 4, 2015. Thousands have fled areas in east Jebel Marra and north...more
Locals react as they are shot at by a policeman (not in picture) while looting from a shop, believed to be owned by a foreigner, during service delivery protests in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg February 4, 2015. Local media reported that violence...more
Firefighters stand outside the damaged car of a commuter train which struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York February 3, 2015. A crowded New York commuter train struck a car near suburban White Plains during Tuesday evening's rush...more
An elderly woman reacts while sitting with a child inside a bus before the departure as people flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
Sumatran tiger Melati looks inside a present box put out to celebrate the first birthday of her cub triplets in their enclosure at London Zoo in London, February 4, 2015. The Zoo left gifts for the cubs in their enclosure, but they were afraid to...more
Rescuers pull a passenger out of the TransAsia Airways plane which crash landed in a river in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
President Obama meets with Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The bodies of victims are seen outside a building neighboring a hospital in Donetsk, February 4, 2015. A shell hit a hospital in the east Ukrainian rebel-controlled city of Donetsk on Wednesday, killing or injuring several people, the city...more
Believers dressed as diablos (devils), enter a church to attend a face-washing ceremony of the statue of their village's patron saint San Blas (Saint Blaise) in Almonacid del Marquesado, central Spain, during the "Endiablada" festival, February 2,...more
French President Francois Hollande pays his respect near the flag-draped coffins of the nine French Air Force personnel in the Invalides courtyard during a ceremony in Paris, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People sit inside a bus before the departure, as they flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
First Special Service Force veterans Eugene Gutierrez (L) and Charles Mann (R), of Canada, smile after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony honoring them and their fellow members of the First Special Service Force at the U.S....more
Injured girls lie in a field hospital, after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of killings by...more
An elderly woman collects water from a puddle in Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
A student works a computer that is projecting former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden as he appears live via video during a student organized world affairs conference at the Upper Canada College private high school in Toronto,...more
Jordanian police are seen following the execution of two Iraqi prisoners at Swaqa prison near Amman, February 4, 2015. Jordan hanged two Iraqis on Wednesday, including female militant Sajida al-Rishawi, hours after Islamic State released a video...more
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 3, 2015. The phenomenon known murmuration is most common during the winter months. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A car sits crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sinovuyo Bhungane (R), 9, looks on as her studies are interrupted by her cousin Yonga, as she studies using candle light during load shedding in Soweto, south Africa, February 3, 2015. South Africa's power utility Eskom will implement rolling...more
An elderly woman walks inside a hospital in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 4, 2015. At least two shells landed near a hospital in the separatist-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Wednesday, killing at least three people nearby, a Reuters...more
Devotees offer prayer as they stand on the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 3, 2015. During the festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale...more
A French soldier gestures outside a Jewish Community center, where two French soldiers were attacked and wounded in a knife attack in Nice, February 3, 2015. The soldiers were on patrol in a central square where a Jewish organisation and radio...more
Rescuers carry out rescue operations after a TransAsia plane crashed into a river in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Pope Francis blesses newlywed couples during his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A view of the screen of a ZaZZZ vending machine that contains cannabis flower, hemp-oil energy drinks, and other merchandise at Seattle Caregivers, a medical marijuana dispensary, in Seattle, Washington February 3, 2015. Vending machines selling...more
A boy jumps over a puddle near Soviet-era hammer and sickle sculptures at a residential sector affected by shelling in Mariupol, a city on the Sea of Azov, eastern Ukraine, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
