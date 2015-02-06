A former resident of the re-emerging old city of the Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before its was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo...more

A former resident of the re-emerging old city of the Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before its was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close