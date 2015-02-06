Editor's choice
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and French President Francois Hollande attend a meeting on resolving the Ukraine crisis at the Kremlin in Moscow, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Palestinians herd sheep in the Judean desert between Jericho and Jerusalem, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Blood covers the hands of an injured boy lying in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Jordan's King Abdullah offers his condolences to Safi al-Kasaesbeh, the father of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at the headquarters of the family's clan in the city of Karak, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Riot police shield Ghana's John Boye (21) and team mates from objects thrown by Equatorial Guinea fans at the end of the first half of the 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match in Malabo February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base before it's launch to strike the Islamic state in the Syrian city of Raqqa, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Ukrainian servicemen keep watch at no-man's land outside Debaltseve, Donetsk region, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Medical personnel wait next to stretchers after a fire broke out at a wholesale market building in Huidong county, Guangdong province, China, February 5, 2015. The fire at the warehouse killed at least 17 people, state news agency Xinhua said on...more
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into...more
The lights of a car are seen through a gust of wind on a secondary road in Lussy near Lausanne, Switzerland, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Armoured vehicles, destroyed during battles between the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces, are seen in Vuhlehirsk, Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Palestinians perform Friday prayers on land that they said was confiscated by Israel, during a protest against land confiscations near the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Festival Director Dieter Kosslick, actors James Franco and Nicole Kidman and director Werner Herzog (L-R) arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Queen of the Desert' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin,...more
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of the Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before its was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo...more
Passengers are seen through the window of a train at Beijing Railway Station, China, February 5, 2015. Chinese Ministry of Transport said a total of 2.807 billion trips are expected to be made during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush....more
A woman covers her face from tear gas as she runs past a grafitti reading '100 goud (Haitian Gourdes) = 1 gallon gaz (gasoline)' during clashes between police and protesters near Champs Mars in Port-au-Prince, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres...more
Emergency teams remove pieces of wreckage at the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Secretary of State John Kerry reaches out to shake hands with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk during a bilateral meeting in Kiev, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
A local resident rides his bicycle along a street in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cake maker Rosie Dummer puts the finishing touches to a life size cake model of Christian Grey from the book Fifty-shades of Grey as part of a display entitled "Fifty shades of cake", on the opening day of the Cake International show in Manchester,...more
A Ghana fan poses before their semi-final soccer match of the 2015 African Cup of Nations against Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Men have their faces shaved next to an excavator working at a demolition site in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, China, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured girl is transported to a field hospital after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
A police helicopter hovers over Equitorial Guinea fans as they throw objects during the 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match against Ghana in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Herdsmen from the Kyrgyz ethnic group hold their falcons as they ride on horses during a hunting competition in Akqi county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous, Ukraine, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Jordan's Queen Rania offers her condolences to the family of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at their family home of Muath in the city of Karak, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Summer in India
How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.