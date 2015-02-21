Editor's choice
A member of Amnesty International places photos of prisoners in Saudi Arabia on the grass during a demonstration for the release of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi from jail outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Mexico City, February 20, 2015. Badawi was...more
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis waits for the start of an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) to discuss Athens' plans to reverse austerity measures agreed as part of its bailout, in Brussels, Belgium February 20,...more
A snow covered taxi drives past a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah in Jbaa village, south Lebanon February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Models display creations by Central Saint Martins at London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress Kristen Stewart poses with her trophy during a photo call after winning the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in the film "Sils Maria" (Clouds of Sils Maria) during the 40th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France February 20, 2015....more
Scott Croxall of Team LTD leads the pack down the track at the Ice Cross Downhill World Championship race at the Stormont estate in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault swims in a pool with a group of divers in Montreal, February 19, 2015. In addition to mermaid-themed parties the school offers a variety of fitness classes. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Main opposition Republican People's Party deputy Orhan Duzgun falls down as lawmakers from his party and the ruling AK Party (R) scuffle during a debate on a legislation to boost police powers to control protests, at Parliament in Ankara, Turkey late...more
Palestinian boys walk near the remains of a house that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Boys play basketball in the facilities of the Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as part of their treatment, near the town of Soligorsk, south of Minsk, Belarus February 19, 2015. According to the state clinic, more than 7,000...more
Afghan refugee women, clad in a burqa, climb on a truck to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan February 13, 2015. Afghan immigrants ordered out of...more
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk, Ukraine February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man walks past mock coffins during a protest to commemorate the 2006 mine blast outside Grupo Mexico's building in Mexico City February 19, 2015. On February 19, 2006, 65 miners died in an explosion at Grupo Mexico's Pasta de Conchos coal mine in...more
People walk in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A girl dressed in a Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, stands in front of a barbed-wire fence, as her parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South...more
A college graduate publicly promises that she will do her best in trying to find work during a job-hunting rally at an outdoor theater in Tokyo, Japan February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk, Ukraine February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
African migrants sit on top of a border fence as a Spanish Civil Guard officer stands on a ladder during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Melilla, Spain February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion covers his ears during the launching of a mortar at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of...more
A Tibetan boy points a toy gun towards a girl during the function organized to mark "Losar" or the Tibetan New Year at a Tibetan Refugee Camp in Lalitpur, Nepal February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Feyenoord fans clash with police at the Spanish Steps prior to the start of the Europa League soccer match between AS Roma and Feyenoord in Rome, Italy February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Pedestrians and workers pass an upside down car art installation in a car park on the South Bank in London, February 19, 2015. British artist Alex Chinneck's illusory piece, entitled "Pick yourself up and pull yourself together", and on display in...more
A goat takes a leap from one cart to another as a vendor watches at a wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi, India February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy looks at a man dressed up as the devil, during the "Diablos y Congos" (Devils and the Africans) festival, in Nombre de Dios, Colon Province, Panama February 18, 2015. The festival symbolizes the historic struggle of African slaves against their...more
A man burns incense as he prays for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Jade Temple in Shanghai, China February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
British model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sadao Kimbara rides on a Honda motorcycle with a sidecar he made out of an oil barrel as his grandson Rui smiles in the sidecar in Ome, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Vladimir Korabelnikov, head of a local orphanage and a member of local winter swimming club, warms up on the bank of the Yenisei River ahead of his weekly bathing session, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees...more
Mechanic Carlos Rodriguez, 29, calls to relatives to open the water for his high-pressure cleaner, as he washes the bottom of a Russian-made Moscovich car in downtown Havana, Cuba February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Rescue workers stand next to a derailed train after two trains collided near Rafz, Switzerland February 20, 2015. Two passenger trains collided on Friday, causing five injuries and disrupting commuter routes into Zurich, police and rail operator SBB...more
A migrant leaves the immigration center through a fence on the island of Lampedusa, Italy February 19, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
