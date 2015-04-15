Editor's choice
A woman walks past a piece of street art in Shoreditch, east London, England April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People wearing costumes attend the annual water-splashing festival to mark the New Year of the Dai minority in Jinghong, Yunnan province, China April 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman passes the skyline of the central business district, in a public housing estate in Singapore, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. Protestors angered by fresh cases of police violence against unarmed black men in the United States gathered on Tuesday in New York City in a protest...more
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter describes his feelings when sentencing the Atlanta Public school educators for racketeering charges in one of the largest U.S. test-cheating scandals in Atlanta, Georgia April 14, 2015. Eight former...more
Students from Covenant Classical School of Concord, North Carolina, help raise a replica of a Civil War era American flag during the re-enactment of a flag-raising ceremony at Fort Sumter National Monument in Charleston, South Carolina April 14,...more
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie greets a group of children in Manchester, New Hampshire April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
People hold candles during a vigil for the girls who were abducted from a secondary school in Chibok, on the anniversary of their abduction in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. Nigeria's President-elect Muhammadu Buhari vowed on Tuesday to make every...more
Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups dance and sing in the rain during a National Indigenous Mobilization at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil April 14, 2015. Organizers of the mobilization aim to discuss issues of...more
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa, April 14, 2015. Clinton, who announced on Sunday that she is running for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, drove to Iowa to begin...more
Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A squatter shouts from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 14, 2015. Dozens of riot police removed squatters from a derelict building in Rio de Janeiro, which was supposed to be...more
People enjoy the warm spring sun on the bank of the Donaukanal channel in the center of Vienna, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo...more
A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, April 13, 2015. The faster the head of the "Boeoegg", the symbol of winter, catches...more
People stretch as they take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. Protestors are going on a 250-mile, one week march from New...more
Supporters of the family of Travis Alexander react to the sentencing of Jodi Arias outside the Maricopa County courthouse in Phoenix, Arizona, April 13, 2015. Arias was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for the 2008 murder of...more
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A policeman shows his badge while approaching a man who had just shot himself in front of the Capitol in Washington DC, as tourists react, April 11, 2015. A man shot himself dead near the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, police said, sparking a temporary...more
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. Several hundred foreign nationals have sought refuge in the tents after xenophobia driven violence forced them to flee their homes and businesses....more
A stadium is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike in Yemen's central city of Ibb, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Dead fish are pictured next to a rowing athlete as he puts his boat on the water before a training session at the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 13, 2015. About 500kg of fish have been removed from the lagoon since last...more
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Supporters of the movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) gather for a speech of Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders during a rally in Dresden, Germany, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Bulgarian Roma boy from the close-knit Kalaidjii clan sits inside his parents' car as they attend a so-called "bride fair" in a suburb of the city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, April 13, 2015. Each year Roma families from the close-knit Kalaidjii clan...more
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends, in Indio, California, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A surfer retreats behind a rock wall as a wave crashes onto Angourie Point on the far north coast of New South Wales, April 14, 2015. Large swells, generated by an offshore low pressure system, are hitting the coastline prompting official warnings of...more
A Hindu holy man touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata. India, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Kanye West (3rd R in the water, facing the camera) walks out of a lake, together with security guards, policemen and fans, during a concert in Yerevan, Armenia, April 13, 2015. Towards the end of a free concert he was performing in Yerevan, West...more
Kathy Brown of Phoenix holds a sign outside the Maricopa County courthouse following the sentencing of Jodi Arias in Phoenix, Arizona, April 13, 2015. Arias was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for the 2008 murder of Travis...more
A woman looks out towards Brighton Pier, shrouded in sea mist on the seafront at Brighton in southern England, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Militia members stand at attention during a ceremony in Caracas, April 13, 2015. Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez commemorated 13 years of his return to power after a brief coup that ousted him for two days in 2002. April 13 is now...more
Revellers participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Silom road in Bangkok, April 13, 2015. The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash...more
People take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. Protestors are going on a 250-mile, one week march from New York to Washington...more
A combination picture shows Shin Jum-ja (R) and Jung Soo-beom, mother and younger brother of Jung Hwi-beom, a high school student who died in the Sewol ferry disaster, as they pose for a photograph in Shin's son's room, as well as details of objects,...more
East Orthodox Christians carry an icon of the Virgin Mary during a parade marking Easter near Bachkovo monastery, Bulgaria, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Sikh twins sleep during the Baisakhi festival at Panja Sahib shrine in Hassan Abdel, Pakistan, April 13, 2015. Hundreds of Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived into Pakistan to celebrate the Baisakhi festival with Pakistani Sikhs at the shrines of Panja...more
