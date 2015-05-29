Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 29, 2015 | 6:00pm IST

The remains of a dinghy, used by immigrants, is seen during a storm in Kos island, Greece early May 29, 2015. According to local media, an average of over 200 immigrants arrive in Kos every day in the last two months. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Houthi militants guard the house of Ali Haidar, a Houthi leader, destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, May 29, 2015. A guard was reportedly injured in the strike on the house, whose occupants had already evacuated prior to the strike, according to Houthis guarding the site and local media. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
2 / 24
Singer Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot in Havana, Cuba May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
3 / 24
UEFA President Michel Platini (C) speaks with FIFA President Sepp Blatter (L) and Jerome Valcke, Secretary General of the FIFA, at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. The embattled head of world soccer, FIFA President Sepp Blatter, is expected to be re-elected on Friday despite growing calls for his resignation amid a corruption scandal that has engulfed the sport's governing body. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
4 / 24
Damaged cars are seen after a car exploded near a Shi'ite mosque in Saudi Arabia's Dammam May 29, 2015. The explosion killed two people, said a witness identified only as Ahmed. He told Reuters he was with his family near the mosque when "a quick explosion" happened. He did not know the cause of the blast. He said acquaintances at the mosque told him an attendant was killed along with a bomber when he tried to prevent him from reaching it. REUTERS/Ali Alhaji

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
5 / 24
A demonstrator runs away from a jet of water as they clash with riot police during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, Chile May 28, 2015. Aviles, who suffered a head injury when the police fired water cannons to disperse crowds during the demonstration on May 21, is in a critical condition at a Valparaiso hospital, local media reported. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
6 / 24
A migrant holds a container of water wrapped with a wet sack as he sits at the back of a truck at a local immigration transit center in the desert town of Agadez, Niger May 25, 2015. The container is wrapped in a wet sack to keep the water cool. African migrants in overcrowded pickup trucks, encouraged by social media messages from friends who survived the perilous journey across the Mediterranean, set off from Agadez, an ancient trading town on the edge of the Sahara, to cross Niger in the uncertain journey towards Europe via Libya, where the collapse of the government has offered an open door for smugglers. Mostly young men, escaping grinding poverty in neighboring Benin or Burkina Faso, face bandits and often have to pay bribes en route, on top of the hefty payments to people smugglers. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
7 / 24
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions during an offensive to take control of the northwestern city of Ariha from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib province May 28, 2015. The Syrian army has pulled back from the northwestern city of Ariha after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the last city in Idlib province in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border that was still held by the government. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
8 / 24
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front takes down a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province May 29, 2015. The Syrian army has pulled back from the northwestern city of Ariha after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the last city in Idlib province in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border that was still held by the government. A coalition of rebel groups called Jaish al Fateh, or Conquest Army, said it had taken over the city. Syria's al Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front is a major part of the coalition. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
9 / 24
Migrants sit on their belongings in the back of a truck as it is driven through a dusty road in the desert town of Agadez, Niger May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
10 / 24
Smoke rises from the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
11 / 24
Dr. Richard Patrick from France gives an earthquake victim from Langtang district an acupuncture treatment inside the temporary medical camp at a Tibetan Monastery, a month after the April 25 earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
12 / 24
Ankita Vadiala of Manassas, Virginia, reacts to the word "ballabile", which she spelled correctly, during the semi-final round of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
13 / 24
Olufunke Michaels (R) and her classmates celebrate after receiving their degrees from the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 364th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
14 / 24
An Afghan immigrant, who arrived on a dingy from Turkey, tries to communicate with relatives as he waits for temporary documents outside a police station in Kos island, Greece, May 28, 2015. According to local media, an average of over 200 immigrants arrive in Kos every day in the last two months. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
15 / 24
An identity picture, stamped in Italian with the date 04/10/2014 is seen on the ground at the makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. African migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, sleep in some 80 tents and shelters as they make their way from the Mediterranean northwards towards Calais. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
16 / 24
Musician Ed Sheeran takes a "selfie" with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in Manhattan, New York May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
17 / 24
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
18 / 24
Skateboarder Anselmo Arruda sits on a window with his board, in his skate park house in Itanhaem, near Santos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil May 26, 2015. Arruda moved into his family's summer home in Itanhaem shortly after his parents died when he was just a teen. Arruda has made the home into a skateboarder's dream house by completely gutting it and converting it into a full-fledged skate park. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
19 / 24
Japan's Mizuho Sakaguchi (R) fights for the ball against Italy's Cristiana Girelli during their women's international friendly soccer match in Nagano, central Japan, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
20 / 24
Confiscated shark fins are seen after a police operation in Manta, Ecuador in this handout picture provided by the Ecuador Interior Ministry on May 28, 2015. Ecuadorean police confiscated 200,000 shark fins destined for Peru during a police operation dubbed "Operation Shark" (Operacon Tiburon) where six people were arrested, according to a police press release. REUTERS/Ecuador Interior Ministry/Xavier Camacho/Handout

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
21 / 24
Malaysia's deputy home minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar addresses reporters at the police base at Wang Kelian May 28, 2015 near the area where the abandoned human trafficking camp was discovered in the jungle close to the Thailand border. The 139 graves uncovered near people-smuggling camps in northern Malaysia appear to hold only one body each, Malaysia's deputy home minister said on Thursday, after earlier suspicions that they could contain multiple corpses of trafficked migrants. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
22 / 24
An Egyptian military vehicle is seen on the highway northern Sinai, May 25, 2015. Authorities in the Sinai Peninsula are battling insurgents who support Islamic State, the militant group that has seized parts of Iraq, Syria and Libya. The Sinai conflict, which has has displaced hundreds of Egyptians, is the biggest security challenge for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has promised to deliver stability after four years of turmoil triggered by the 2011 uprising. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
23 / 24
A Greek national flag and a European Union flag flutter under storm clouds in Athens May 28, 2015. Greece's government aims to reach an agreement with its lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal by Sunday, its spokesman said on Thursday, brushing off comments from euro zone officials suggesting a deal was far from imminent. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
24 / 24
