A migrant holds a container of water wrapped with a wet sack as he sits at the back of a truck at a local immigration transit center in the desert town of Agadez, Niger May 25, 2015. The container is wrapped in a wet sack to keep the water cool. African migrants in overcrowded pickup trucks, encouraged by social media messages from friends who survived the perilous journey across the Mediterranean, set off from Agadez, an ancient trading town on the edge of the Sahara, to cross Niger in the uncertain journey towards Europe via Libya, where the collapse of the government has offered an open door for smugglers. Mostly young men, escaping grinding poverty in neighboring Benin or Burkina Faso, face bandits and often have to pay bribes en route, on top of the hefty payments to people smugglers. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

